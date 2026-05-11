‘Osimhen will be your biggest problem’ - Ex-Besiktas star warns Galatasaray
Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray's recent triumph, leading the team to a historic fourth consecutive Süper Lig title.
His decisive second-half brace secured a 4-2 victory against Antalyaspor at Rams Park on Saturday, capping off a remarkable individual campaign.
The 27-year-old forward has been a standout performer for the Istanbul giants, with 22 goals and eight assists in 33 appearances.
Engin, who has extensive experience in Turkish football from his time at Besiktas and other clubs, believes Osimhen's dominance may wane.
Engin warns Galatasaray about Osimhen
Engin, who has extensive experience in Turkish football from his time at Besiktas and other clubs, believes Osimhen's dominance may wane.
Speaking on the future challenges for Galatasaray, Engin highlighted Osimhen as a potential management issue, albeit an ironic one given his success.
"Next season, Osimhen will be the biggest problem for the Galatasaray management," Engin stated. "Osimhen won’t be able to play this comfortably next season. Opponents won’t leave him that much space."
Despite these predictions, Osimhen's future in Turkey is not guaranteed. The Super Eagles star has reportedly attracted interest from top European clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich.
While he has expressed his affection for Galatasaray, a significant offer this summer could see him depart.