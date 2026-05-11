I am not a magician - Rashford drops major hint on Barcelona future after winning La Liga

Marcus Rashford has addressed speculation over his Barcelona future after helping the club secure the La Liga title with a stunning performance against Real Madrid.

Marcus Rashford has remained uncertain about his long-term future at Barcelona despite playing a major role in the club’s La Liga title-winning campaign.

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The forward, currently on loan from Manchester United, helped Barcelona secure the league crown with a decisive victory over rivals Real Madrid.

Rashford delivered one of the standout moments of the match by scoring a stunning free-kick as Barcelona clinched their 29th La Liga title with three games remaining.

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The England international has enjoyed an impressive season in Spain, registering 14 goals and 14 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

What Rashford said

Speaking after the title celebrations, Rashford was asked about his future and whether he hopes to remain at Barcelona beyond this season.

“I don’t know. I’m not a magician, but if I was, I would stay. So we will see. I came here to win trophies. This team is incredible and will continue winning many things in the future. To be part of that would be special,” Rashford said.

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Reports suggest Rashford’s loan agreement includes a £26 million purchase option, although Barcelona’s financial situation could complicate negotiations.

The Catalan club are believed to be exploring ways to reduce the overall cost of the deal while continuing discussions with Manchester United.

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick is reportedly eager to retain Rashford following his strong contributions throughout the campaign.

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