No way back - Man United not planning Rashford return amid Barcelona transfer doubts

Manchester United have reportedly closed the door on a potential return for Marcus Rashford, with the club determined to offload the forward permanently.

The uncertainty surrounding Rashford's proposed move to Barcelona has become a major concern in recent weeks.

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The situation was made more complex by Barcelona, who are reluctant to make Rashford's loan move permanent.

The Catalan club holds a £26 million purchase option for the 28-year-old but has yet to activate it.

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No return for Rashford

According to reports from The Sun, Manchester United's leadership has no intention of reintegrating Rashford into the squad for the upcoming season.

The academy graduate, currently on a season-long loan at the Camp Nou, is considered surplus to requirements, and a recent social media gesture has not altered the club's position.

This week, Rashford's official X account shared a post from Manchester United celebrating their Champions League qualification, adding the message "Congratulations" with a heart emoji.

It marked his first public interaction with his parent club in nearly a year, fuelling fan speculation about a possible comeback.

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Marcus Rashford || Imago

However, United remain focused on removing his substantial salary from their wage bill, which is set to increase to £325,000 per week in July.

While Rashford has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances, his form has noticeably declined toward the end of the season.

The England international has not started in Barcelona's last five games and was ineffective during their Champions League quarter-final loss to Atletico Madrid.

With the season getting to a close, the Spanish giants have until June 15 to exercise the buy-out clause.

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