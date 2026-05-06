Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has firmly ruled out staying at Old Trafford for another season, despite fans calling for a contract extension.

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The 34-year-old Brazilian has had an inconsistent four-year spell at Old Trafford, and the club opted against renewing his contract.

Casemiro rejects Manchester United U-turn

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Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Casemiro was unequivocal about his exit this summer.

“There is no chance [for me to stay one more year],” he said.

“It is leaving through the front door. It has been four wonderful years, and I am eternally grateful not only to the club but to the fans.

"I think it is over. The cycle has ended here. I am moving on to a new chapter in my career.”

Casemiro’s recent performances under Michael Carrick have been outstanding, with the veteran anchoring midfield effectively and contributing goals.

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Many supporters hoped he would agree to a one-year extension, but the former Real Madrid star remains committed to his decision. Inter Miami are now the closest club to landing the experienced midfielder as a free agent.

The MLS side, featuring Lionel Messi, are leading the race, and reports suggest Casemiro is keen on the move, even willing to take a pay cut to link up with the Argentine superstar.