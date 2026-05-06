Casemiro makes decision on Man Utd U-turn amid red-hot form
Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the current season when his contract expires.
The 34-year-old Brazilian has had an inconsistent four-year spell at Old Trafford, and the club opted against renewing his contract.
Casemiro rejects Manchester United U-turn
Speaking to ESPN Brasil, Casemiro was unequivocal about his exit this summer.
“There is no chance [for me to stay one more year],” he said.
“It is leaving through the front door. It has been four wonderful years, and I am eternally grateful not only to the club but to the fans.
"I think it is over. The cycle has ended here. I am moving on to a new chapter in my career.”
Casemiro’s recent performances under Michael Carrick have been outstanding, with the veteran anchoring midfield effectively and contributing goals.
Many supporters hoped he would agree to a one-year extension, but the former Real Madrid star remains committed to his decision. Inter Miami are now the closest club to landing the experienced midfielder as a free agent.
The MLS side, featuring Lionel Messi, are leading the race, and reports suggest Casemiro is keen on the move, even willing to take a pay cut to link up with the Argentine superstar.
The move would represent a glamorous new chapter for Casemiro, allowing him to play alongside one of football’s greatest players while enjoying life in Miami.