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Messi's Inter Miami submit bid for Casemiro
Inter Miami have reportedly opened negotiations to sign Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, submitting their first formal proposal to his camp.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the 34-year-old Brazilian is reportedly highly amenable to the move, attracted by both the club's ambitious sporting project and the lifestyle appeal of South Florida, though a final agreement hinges on the financial package as he weighs competing bids from Europe and Saudi Arabia.
Casemiro’s Old Trafford exit
The acquisition of Casemiro will be from the free agency market after Manchester United definitively resolved not to offer Casemiro a contract extension when his lucrative £350,000-a-week deal expires at the end of the current season.
Casemiro has enjoyed a stellar campaign under interim manager Michael Carrick, registering seven goals this season (including a record six headers).
His phenomenal recent form even prompted Stretford End supporters to passionately chant "One more year, Casemiro" following his opening goal in a 3-1 victory over Aston Villa earlier this month.
Inter Miami’s plan
For Inter Miami, securing the veteran could help offset the massive void left by Spanish icon Sergio Busquets, who officially retired from professional football following the conclusion of the 2025 MLS season last December.
Meanwhile, the interest in Casemiro comes after fellow Florida-based franchise Orlando City announced the marquee signing of 2018 World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid on a two-year Designated Player contract.