João Pedro breaks silence after shock omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

João Pedro was left out of Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.

Brazilian forward João Pedro has finally addressed his omission from Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Despite Joao Pedro's pivotal role in Chelsea's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup victory, scoring three goals across the semifinal and final, and a productive debut season of 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances, along with three appearances in Ancelotti’s Brazil squads, he was ultimately left off the roster for North America.

João Pedro reacts after shock omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

However, the attacker was ultimately overlooked as Brazil opted for a star-studded attacking lineup filled with established international names and emerging talents.

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Rather than expressing frustration, João Pedro chose to react with calmness and professionalism in a statement released shortly after the squad announcement.

“I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be,” the striker said.

He also pledged his support for the Brazilian national team throughout the tournament.

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“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home,” he added.

🚨🇧🇷 João Pedro statement after being left out of the World Cup.



“I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be”.



“Joys and… pic.twitter.com/1cSIYTbqAl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 18, 2026

Ancelotti's final forward group includes Endrick, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan, Igor Thiago, and Luiz Henrique.