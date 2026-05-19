Advertisement

João Pedro breaks silence after shock omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:08 - 19 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
João Pedro was left out of Brazil’s 2026 FIFA World Cup squad.
Advertisement

Brazilian forward João Pedro has finally addressed his omission from Brazil’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The Chelsea striker was one of the notable absentees when Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti officially named 34-year-old Santos star Neymar to his 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

GET FREE BETTING TIPS ON TELEGRAM
Advertisement

Despite Joao Pedro's pivotal role in Chelsea's 2025 FIFA Club World Cup victory, scoring three goals across the semifinal and final, and a productive debut season of 20 goals and nine assists in 49 appearances, along with three appearances in Ancelotti’s Brazil squads, he was ultimately left off the roster for North America.

João Pedro reacts after shock omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad

However, the attacker was ultimately overlooked as Brazil opted for a star-studded attacking lineup filled with established international names and emerging talents.

Advertisement

Rather than expressing frustration, João Pedro chose to react with calmness and professionalism in a statement released shortly after the squad announcement.

“I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be,” the striker said.

He also pledged his support for the Brazilian national team throughout the tournament.

Advertisement

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home,” he added.

Ancelotti's final forward group includes Endrick, Vinícius Júnior, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Gabriel Martinelli, Rayan, Igor Thiago, and Luiz Henrique.

Ancelotti considered Igor Thiago, Matheus Cunha, Endrick, and Neymar, the players among this group best suited to a central striking role, a stronger option than Joao Pedro.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Arteta reacts to shock news of mentor and rival Pep Guardiola leaving Man City
Football
19.05.2026
Arteta reacts to shock news of mentor and rival Pep Guardiola leaving Man City
“She came all the way from Oro”: Bukayo Saka brings his grandmother from Nigeria to watch Arsenal win Burnley
Lifestyle
19.05.2026
“She came all the way from Oro”: Bukayo Saka brings his grandmother from Nigeria to watch Arsenal win Burnley
Report: Xabi Alonso to be handed Super Eagles star as first Chelsea signing
Football
19.05.2026
Report: Xabi Alonso to be handed Super Eagles star as first Chelsea signing
Carlo Ancelotti explains Joao Pedro's omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
19.05.2026
Carlo Ancelotti explains Joao Pedro's omission from Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad
Bet of the Day: Today's Betting Picks for The Day
Bet Of The Day
19.05.2026
Bet of the Day: Today's Betting Picks for The Day
Oba Femi gets DESTROYED as Brock Lesnar rains humiliates Nigerian star in shock return
Other Sports
19.05.2026
Oba Femi gets DESTROYED as Brock Lesnar humiliates Nigerian star in shock return