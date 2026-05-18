Chelsea vs Tottenham Prediction and Betting Tips: High-Stakes North London Derby With Low Morale Personnel At Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will look to put their FA Cup final disappointment behind them when they welcome relegation-threatened Tottenham to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will end a difficult season without silverware, after they were beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

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McFarlane is aiming to end a winless run of seven Premier League games (D1 L6), with Chelsea last enduring a longer streak without success between December 1994 and February 1995 (10).

The Blues are also on the brink of unwanted history, as defeat here would see them lose a fifth successive top-flight match at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

It is probably arguable, though, that Tottenham have a lot more riding on this than Chelsea.

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They need just one point to be safe from relegation, following West Ham’s loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

However, Tottenham will also be playing for pride, looking to win their first London derby at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge in eight years.

Selection Market Best Odds Confidence Primary tip Both teams to score 1.58 High Double chance Chelsea to win or draw 1.27 Medium Value bet Under 3.5 goals 1.56 High

*Odds sourced from SportyBet and are correct at the time of publishing. Always gamble responsibly.

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Both teams to score

Chelsea have conceded in 14 consecutive Premier League matches and have not kept a clean sheet in their last 10 outings.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have scored in four consecutive fixtures under De Zerbi, including both of their recent away wins.

Neither defence carries the confidence or the personnel required to shut out the opposition in a high-stakes derby, and both teams to score is the single most consistent pattern in recent matches involving either club.

Chelsea to win or draw

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A derby clash between Chelsea and Tottenham will never fail to deliver fireworks, and, with safety in the top-flight on the line, this should be no different.

The Blues are wounded after a dismal run of form and their defeat in the FA Cup final, but will love nothing more than to beat Spurs and keep the relegation battle alive.

Whether they can do so is another question entirely. Tottenham are in rejuvenated form and will surely rally for this match.

We expect an all-guns-blazing, action-packed affair, but home advantage might just help Chelsea edge it. Or escape with a point.

Under 3.5 goals

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Under 3.5 goals is a Banker for this derby clash. That bet has landed in six of Chelsea’s last seven matches.

The Blues have been disappointing in the final third of late, failing to score in seven of their 11 outings since they exited the Champions League against PSG in March.

Six of Tottenham’s previous seven Premier League encounters have also ended with three or fewer goals. They’ve conceded only one goal per game on average since the appointment of De Zerbi.

The visitors will be highly motivated, with a relatively conservative approach expected, given that a draw would be a good result for them.

Predicted Lineups

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Chelsea: (4-2-3-1)

Sanchez; Fofana, Chalobah, Hato; Gusto, Caicedo, Fernandez, Cucurella; Palmer, Neto; Delap

Tottenham: (4-2-3-1)

Kinsky; Porro, Danso, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Palhinha; Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel; Richarlison

Team News – Chelsea

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Joao Pedro appears to be an injury-doubt for this match after he hurt his leg in the first half and played through the pain before being forcibly withdrawn in the 86th minute.

Jesse Derry (head), Estevao Willian (hamstring), Jamie Gittens (thigh) and the banned Mykhaylo Mudryk are guaranteed to miss.

In brighter news, Pedro Neto, Alejandro Garnacho and Robert Sanchez were all involved on Saturday after recovering from their own issues.

Romeo Lavia (knock) is a fresh doubt for the contest too, and McFarlane also hinted that he could spare Levi Colwill, who has made successive starts following his ACL recovery.

Team News – Tottenham

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James Maddison made his first appearance of the season against Leeds after his lengthy ACL recovery.

Xavi Simons (knee), Dominic Solanke (hamstring), Ben Davies (ankle), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh) and Cristian Romero (knee) are out of contention for the visitors.