‘You go enjoy better football’ - Boniface assures Chelsea fans that Alonso is the real deal

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has endorsed Xabi Alonso's appointment as the new Chelsea manager, promising the club's supporters they will "enjoy better football" under the Spaniard's leadership.

The Blues have finally appointed a manager to lead the club next season after the sacking of Liam Rosenior.

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Alonso, who left Leverkusen for a brief stint at Real Madrid, where he managed 34 matches, was officially unveiled as Chelsea's new manager on Sunday.

The World Cup winner signed a four-year contract and will take the helm at Stamford Bridge on July 1, 2026.

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Boniface’s message to Chelsea fans

He assured the supporter that Alonso's arrival would usher in a more exciting brand of football.

Reacting to the news on social media, Boniface responded to a Chelsea fan's post on Instagram.

Victor Boniface of Werder Bremen | IMAGO

“You go enjoy better football; no worries. He too sabi,” Boniface wrote in Nigerian Pidgin, which translates to, "You will enjoy better football, don't worry. He really knows his stuff."

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The Nigerian international thrived under Alonso during their two seasons together at Leverkusen, where they were integral to the team's historic unbeaten Bundesliga title win in the 2023/24 season.

During that period, Boniface was a key figure, scoring 32 goals and providing 10 assists in 61 appearances for the German club.

Xabi Alonso, Ex- Real Madrid manager || IMago

While still a Bayer Leverkusen player, Boniface spent the 2025/26 season on loan at Werder Bremen.

His campaign was cut short by a serious knee injury in January 2026, which required surgery and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

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