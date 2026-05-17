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Official: Chelsea confirm Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso as new manager

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 09:17 - 17 May 2026
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Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso has been officially appointed head coach for Chelsea starting next season
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Chelsea has officially announced the appointment of former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso as the permanent manager of their men’s team.

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The highly anticipated move by the London club comes amidst a disastrous season that has seen the managerial merry-go-round haunt Stamford Bridge as the Blues sit 9th in the Premier League standings.

Chelsea announce long-term deal for Alonso

The Spaniard is scheduled to officially begin his new role on July 1, 2026, after agreeing to a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

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Alonso arrives in London as one of the most respected figures in the modern game, having already experienced coaching at the highest level of European football with Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

His tenure in Germany was particularly legendary, as he guided Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten Bundesliga title during the 2023/24 campaign, securing the first league trophy in that club's history.

In a formal press release confirming the agreement, the hierarchy expressed total satisfaction with the appointment, stating, “Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the men’s team.”

The board highlighted that his broad set of experience, coaching quality, leadership attributes, character, and integrity were all key elements in the decision to ask him to help lead the next phase of Chelsea’s journey.

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Alonso tasked with bringing success back to Stamford Bridge

Alonso's reputation is heavily anchored in both his tactical vision and an illustrious playing career that yielded 17 trophies for club and country, including the 2010 World Cup.

Because of this background, he is widely regarded not only as an outstanding football coach but also as a proven leader and partner across a number of areas essential to the demands of driving a top-tier team forward.

The club's leadership expressed immense optimism about the future under his guidance, looking to restore the winning habits that have long defined the Blues.

The official statement concluded on a high note, adding that “Chelsea Football Club looks forward with confidence to the next phase in collaboration with Xabi, united in the determination to bring success to Stamford Bridge, a hallmark of the club's history and future.”

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After going through three managers in the 2025/26 season, Chelsea will be hoping that Alonso’s appointment brings about much-needed stability to the club.

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