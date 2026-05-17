Liverpool icon Carragher slams 'embarrassing' World Cup winner after Premier League flop

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has hit out at a Premier League midfielder for his antics in a recent game

Jamie Carragher has lashed out at Alexis Mac Allister following his "embarrassing" attempt to get Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa sent off during Liverpool's heavy Premier League defeat on Friday night.

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The Sky Sports pundit had little sympathy for the Argentine World Cup winner, who went down clutching his face despite minimal contact during a tense encounter at Villa Park.

Carragher slams Mac Allister flop

The incident occurred as Liverpool were chasing a 2-1 deficit in the second half. Mac Allister tussled with Konsa off the ball and collapsed to the turf holding his nose, prompting a VAR review for violent conduct that ultimately cleared the Villa star.

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Carragher was scathing in his real-time assessment of the midfielder's antics, accusing him of regularly trying to deceive officials.

“He does that every game. Embarrassing,” Carragher said on Sky Sports as Mac Allister writhed on the ground. “Get him up. I'd be embarrassed if they sent Konsa off for that.”

Even on the sidelines, manager Arne Slot was seen urging his player to stand up, while captain Virgil van Dijk attempted to haul his teammate back to his feet.

Caragher makes brutal assessment of Slot's squad

Liverpool's evening deteriorated rapidly after the theatrical display, with Ollie Watkins bagging a brace and John McGinn scoring late to secure a commanding 4-1 victory for Aston Villa, nullifying an earlier equaliser from Van Dijk.

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Shortly before the final whistle, which confirmed the collapse, Carragher delivered a stinging rebuke of his former side's current state under their Slot.

“Far too many weak, physically and mentally players, he's the man that is going to be asked to fix it Arne Slot,” the pundit asserted.