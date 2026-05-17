Osimhen to Barcelona: LaLiga giants reportedly abandon pursuit of rival star

Victor Osimhen's chances of joining Barcelona this summer have improved after the Catalan club reportedly dropped their interest in another top target

Barcelona's plans to secure a marquee number nine this summer have taken a dramatic turn following the confirmation of Robert Lewandowski’s departure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Catalan club is eager to recruit a high-profile striker to compete alongside Ferran Torres, but their long-standing pursuit of Atletico Madrid star Julián Álvarez has reportedly been called off due to escalating financial complications.

Barcelona rule out impossible Álvarez signing

For months, Álvarez remained the absolute priority for the Blaugrana as they looked to reinforce their attacking line ahead of the new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Spanish outlet Sport has reported that Barcelona has effectively abandoned the chase, viewing the transfer as “practically impossible.”

Atlético Madrid has maintained a rigid stance, demanding well in excess of €100-110 million for the Argentine international, looking to make a profit on the €95 million they paid Manchester City two summers ago.

The situation has been further complicated by Paris Saint-Germain entering the race for the World Cup winner.

With the state-backed Champions League finalists capable of meeting Atlético’s massive valuation, Barcelona realise they cannot match the economic firepower of their French rivals.

Barcelona pivoting to alternative targets

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamstrung by ongoing financial restrictions, the LaLiga giants have been forced to look elsewhere to maintain their competitive edge in the post-Lewandowski era.

While the club has shifted attention toward Chelsea’s João Pedro, the immense financial hurdles surrounding the Brazilian have made Super Eagles talisman Victor Osimhen a highly attractive, cheaper alternative.