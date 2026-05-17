Revealed: Xabi Alonso’s first words as new Chelsea boss

New Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has spoken for the first time since his appointment at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have officially announced the appointment of former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso as the permanent manager of their men’s team.

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The Spaniard is scheduled to officially begin his new role on July 1, 2026, after agreeing to a four-year contract.

Alonso opens up on Blues’ ambition

Upon his official unveiling, Alonso expressed immense satisfaction with taking over the helm at Stamford Bridge and outlined his immediate goals for the club.

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“Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it fills me with immense pride to become manager of this great club,” Alonso stated.

Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Xabi Alonso as Manager of the Men’s Team.



The Spaniard will begin his role on July 1, 2026, having agreed a four-year contract at Stamford Bridge.



Welcome to Chelsea, Xabi! — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2026

The newly appointed manager revealed that preliminary discussions with the club's hierarchy have established a unified vision to return the team to its former glory.

“From my conversations with the ownership group and sporting leadership, it is clear we share the same ambition. We want to build a team capable of competing consistently at the highest level and fighting for trophies,” he added.

Looking forward to working with the current squad, the manager noted, “There is great talent in the squad and huge potential at this football club and it will be my great honour to lead it. Now the focus is on hard work, building the right culture and winning trophies.”

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Alonso faces huge task at Chelsea

Alonso arrives in London as one of the most respected figures in the modern game, bringing a wealth of elite coaching experience from his tenures at Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen.

His time in Germany remains legendary, having guided Leverkusen to a historic unbeaten Bundesliga title during the 2023/24 campaign to secure the first league trophy in the club's history.

Chelsea's board highlighted his tactical profile and strong character as critical factors in their decision, stating.

The leadership noted that his experience, coaching quality, and integrity were all key elements in asking him to lead the next phase of the club's journey.

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