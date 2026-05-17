Inside Victor Osimhen’s reported $13,000 diamond G-Shock moment at Galatasaray title bash

The highest-paid Super Eagles star made sure his jaw-dropping watch took centre stage during Gala's title celebrations.

Galatasaray's superstar forward Victor Osimhen completely dominated the spotlight during the club's historic Süper Lig championship trophy presentation.

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Amid the roars of the crowd and flashing stadium lights, the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker took to his Instagram page to share with his 7.5 million followers a breathtaking, close-up snapshot of his hand gripping the massive silver trophy.

Osimhen celebrates the title with Galatasaray fans | IMAGO

The viral image frames the ultimate intersection of elite athletic triumph and unapologetic luxury, with reports valuing this timepiece at an estimated $13,000 USD price tag (roughly ₦19 million to ₦20 million).

The watch in the frame is a classic street-style icon, the Casio G-Shock DW-6900, but heavily modified into an ultra-luxury "bustdown" masterpiece.

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Instagram/Victor Osimhen

Every millimeter of the watch's standard resin casing and bezel has been swapped for a custom precious-metal plate, completely flooded with shimmering stones that catch the stadium's red celebratory lights.

Victor Osimhen celebrates the title with his daughter Hailye True, his partner Stefanie Ladewig (L), and his sister Blessing Osimhen | IMAGO

Splurging on a heavily iced-out luxury piece like this is loose change for Africa’s most expensive striker. Osimhen’s permanent deal with Galatasaray guarantees him a net annual salary of $17 million.

When broken down, Osimhen is pulling in a staggering $315,000 USD net every single week. This historical wage packet makes him the highest-paid player in the history of Turkish football.

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Crafted by Nigeria's "Black Jeweller"

While sports blogs scramble to calculate the exact figure of the piece, the true origin of the watch has been revealed.

The custom-made G-shock was first unveiled in December 2025 | Instagram: @malivelihood

The watch was designed and custom-crafted by Malivelihood Luxury Diamonds Instagram: @malivelihood

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The watch was designed and custom-crafted by Malivelihood Luxury Diamonds, a premier Nigerian luxury brand founded by high-end luxury artist Olusola M. Awujoola, widely known in celebrity circles as "The Black Jeweller".

This isn’t the first time the luxury artist has turned a rugged streetwear staple into high-fashion jewellery.

In an enriching bit of cultural context, Malivelihood Luxury Diamonds recently made waves by designing an equally jaw-dropping, custom iced-out G-Shock DW-6900 for Afrobeats Grammy winner Burna Boy.

Malivelihood Luxury Diamonds also crafted one for Burna Boy | Instagram: @malivelihood

While Osimhen opted for an all-white diamond finish to match his championship silver, Burna Boy's custom G-Shock pushes the boundaries of horology with an organic, floral-like array of multi-sized blue and white diamonds across a fully encrusted face. The alignment between Nigeria’s top musical export and its premier football striker shows that the "bustdown" G-Shock is quickly becoming the ultimate, understated flexing tool for Africa's ultra-elite.

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True to the private nature of elite luxury commissions, Awujoola has not officially confirmed the financial value or final invoice of the timepiece.

Victor Osimhen celebrating| Imago

Because Malivelihood keeps client invoices strictly confidential, the widely cited $13,000 USD (₦19 million) valuation remains a highly educated estimate rather than an absolute fact. In the custom jewellery industry, the actual worth of an iced-out timepiece crafted by an elite designer depends entirely on the stone selection.

There is the 'high-end design'. In this case, given Osimhen’s verified multi-million dollar luxury portfolio, the $13,000 price point aligns perfectly with a premium commission utilising real, high-carat natural diamonds hand-set into custom precious-metal plating.

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There is also the 'street alternative'. If a designer uses top-grade VVS-clarity moissanite, highly popular among athletes for passing standard diamond testers while retaining a fiery lustre, the retail market value sits significantly lower.