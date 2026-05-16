“It’s very unnecessary” — Nigerians debate Victor Osimhen’s alleged ₦7.8MILLION-per-night hotel for VeryDarkMan in Turkey

Osimhen's generosity has sparked mixed reactions after VeryDarkMan revealed the luxury hotel cost in Turkey.

Nigerian social media influencer and activist VeryDarkMan (VDM) has triggered widespread online discussion after sharing details of the high-end accommodations arranged for him by Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray’s Turkish Super Lig title celebrations.

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VeryDarkMan and Tunde Ednut celebrate with Victor Osimhen after securing the Turkish Super Lig title | X

In videos from the trip, VDM stated that the luxury hotel room in Istanbul cost $5,600 per night, approximately ₦7.8 million, and that he stayed for more than a week alongside his brother, lawyer, and other guests, including popular Nigerian blogger Tunde Ednut.

VDM reveals that the room victor Osimhen collected for him in turkey cost 5,600$ per night, He has been there for more than a week, football money 🙆‍♂️😭😳 pic.twitter.com/yyzjXOOP6p — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) May 15, 2026

The revelation quickly spread across X, Instagram, and other platforms, with many posts highlighting Osimhen’s role in covering or facilitating the stay.

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Tunde Ednut was in Turkey to support Victor Osimhen as they won the Turkish league 🏆🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/bHmgD2XE1O — Cleverly 💐 (@Cleverlydey4u) May 9, 2026

Mixed Public Reactions

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen |IMAGO

Reactions have been divided between praise for the footballer’s generosity and concern from some fans about financial prudence.

Several Nigerian users on X expressed worry that such lavish spending, even for a high-earning player like Osimhen (who earns a reported €360,000+ per week at Galatasaray), could be a slippery slope.

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Victor Osimhen celebrating || Imago

Others argued the amount is relatively small given his income and reflects normal camaraderie among friends during major celebrations.

VeryDarkMan and Tunde Ednut celebrate with Victor Osimhen after securing the Turkish Super Lig title | X

Defenders of the move point out that football clubs often provide guest allocations for players during title-winning trips, and Osimhen has a track record of sharing his success with close associates.

Victor Osimhen needs a financial adviser



Paying 7.8 million naira per night for VeryDarkMan’s hotel room is very unnecessary. — SEUÑ (@YKoluwaseun9) May 15, 2026

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One user wrote: "Victor Osimhen needs a financial adviser Paying 7.8 million naira per night for VeryDarkMan’s hotel room is very unnecessary."

Another responded with: "Advising Osimhen from Abule Egba is crazy."

One other response read: "You are 100% correct, I hope he is really investing his money well his career path is very short."

One other user commented: "But he said he doesn’t worship money . Money doesn’t move him . Now he’s bragging . I Like him because he don use stupid fools fans wey de follow him to climp upper echelons"

Another user commented: "I think it’s for social media validation, cos the person he choose is just doing anyhow . Imagine carrying Lawyers along as well, I don’t even understand that kind of unnecessary spending . But na his money sha he can do anything he want with it."

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One other user wrote: "VDM is not even worth that amount in the first place."

Another wrote: "Oya go and tell him what to do with his money Money you didn't make with him"

One other user commented: "We need to minimize the way we tell footballers how to spend their money I’m sure we won’t like people we don’t know to tell us how to manage our finances But seriously, he kinda does."

Another comment read: "Poor man telling rich man how to spend and enjoy his money is the highest low of a living being."

The bigger picture

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Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray | IMAGO

Amid the debate on social media, some accounts have pushed back on the narrative, suggesting the original story may have been exaggerated.

Claims surfaced that Galatasaray handled much of the team and guest logistics rather than Osimhen personally paying the full nightly rate out-of-pocket. No official confirmation or independent hotel rate verification has been publicly released.

VDM presented the experience positively, using it to showcase the rewards of “football money” while sharing moments from the celebration.

Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray’s title win, bagging crucial goals, including a dramatic brace. His decision to invite friends to join the festivities has been viewed by many supporters as a wholesome display of loyalty and gratitude.

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Osimhen just wrapped up his league campaign by scoring twice in a 4-2 win against Antalyaspor. That victory officially clinched the Süper Lig title for Galatasaray for a second straight season.