'This season has been extraordinary' - Guardiola hails Manchester City after domestic double triumph

Pep Guardiola describes Manchester City’s 2025/26 season as “extraordinary” after securing a domestic double.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described his side’s 2025/26 campaign as “extraordinary” after guiding the club to another domestic double in what he admitted was a demanding and transitional season.

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The Spanish tactician reflected on the campaign following City’s FA Cup success over Chelsea, praising his players for overcoming instability earlier in the season.

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Guardiola hails Manchester City squad after FA Cup win

Speaking after the celebrations, Guardiola explained that integrating several new players into his system created difficulties during the opening months of the season.

“The toughest season was last season, for many reasons. This season, maybe we took time to find some stability due to the new group of players getting to know me,” Guardiola said.

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Despite early struggles, City secured two domestic trophies and remained a Premier League title contender.

“But you don’t always get that in the Premier League, and Arsenal have also been extraordinary. We won two trophies and finished in the top eight of the Champions League league phase. This season has been extraordinary,” he added.

🗣️ Pep Guardiola on completing a domestic double.



"The toughest season was last season, for many reasons. This season, maybe we took time to find some stability due to the new group of players getting to know me. But you don't always get that in the Premier League, and Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/5sVxq3BFZ7 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 16, 2026