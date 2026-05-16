Advertisement

'This season has been extraordinary' - Guardiola hails Manchester City after domestic double triumph

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:23 - 16 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Pep Guardiola || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Pep Guardiola describes Manchester City’s 2025/26 season as “extraordinary” after securing a domestic double.
Advertisement

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has described his side’s 2025/26 campaign as “extraordinary” after guiding the club to another domestic double in what he admitted was a demanding and transitional season.

Advertisement

The Spanish tactician reflected on the campaign following City’s FA Cup success over Chelsea, praising his players for overcoming instability earlier in the season.

Manchester City secured their second trophy of the season, adding the FA Cup to their Carabao Cup win with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea at Wembley.

Advertisement

Guardiola hails Manchester City squad after FA Cup win

Speaking after the celebrations, Guardiola explained that integrating several new players into his system created difficulties during the opening months of the season.

“The toughest season was last season, for many reasons. This season, maybe we took time to find some stability due to the new group of players getting to know me,” Guardiola said.

Advertisement

Despite early struggles, City secured two domestic trophies and remained a Premier League title contender.

“But you don’t always get that in the Premier League, and Arsenal have also been extraordinary. We won two trophies and finished in the top eight of the Champions League league phase. This season has been extraordinary,” he added.

Since arriving in 2016, Guardiola has cemented his legacy at the Etihad Stadium, winning 20 trophies, including multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the club's first Champions League title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Sevilla vs Real Madrid in La Liga action
Match Previews
16.05.2026
Sevilla vs Real Madrid preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Breaking News: Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso
Football
16.05.2026
Breaking News: Chelsea appoint Xabi Alonso
Pep Guardiola || Imago
Premier League
16.05.2026
'This season has been extraordinary' - Guardiola hails Manchester City after domestic double triumph
Man United legend urges Red Devils to sign Barcelona star
Football
16.05.2026
Man United legend urges Red Devils to sign Barcelona star
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in Premier League action
Match Previews
16.05.2026
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Nigerians debate Victor Osimhen’s alleged ₦7.8MILLION-per-night hotel for VeryDarkMan in Turkey
Lifestyle
16.05.2026
“It’s very unnecessary” — Nigerians debate Victor Osimhen’s alleged ₦7.8MILLION-per-night hotel for VeryDarkMan in Turkey