Chelsea vs Man City: Semenyo joins Drogba, Kanu on exclusive list as Guardiola's men win FA Cup

Antoine Semneyo was the hero as Manchester City defeated Chelsea 1-0 to win the FA Cup at Wembley.

Manchester City won their second trophy of the season, defeating a spirited Chelsea side 1-0 at Wembley to win the FA Cup, following up their Carabao Cup win in March.

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Manchester City defeat Chelsea to lift FA Cup

Pep Guardiola’s side had plenty of possession in the early stages and started to create opportunities, with Semenyo seeing two early attempts blocked

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Joao Pedro had an opportunity of his own at the other end, but he was marshalled well by Abdukodir Khusanov and slipped while hitting a shot that James Trafford routinely gathered.

After a cagey opening hour, the breakthrough finally came in the 72nd minute when Erling Haaland’s cutback was cleverly flicked home by Antoine Semenyo.

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The goal put the Ghanaian forward in the list of Africans to have scored in an FA Cup final, including Bill Perry, Didier Drogba, Kanu Nwankwo, and Yaya Toure.

Despite dominating possession for long periods, Guardiola's men had to withstand late pressure from Chelsea, who had several penalty appeals waved away.

Blues keeper Robert Sánchez made important saves to deny Matheus Nunes and Rayan Cherki to keep Chelsea in it, but City had their Wembley triumph in the end.

The victory marks Manchester City’s eighth FA Cup title, equalling Chelsea’s tally, and represents their second Wembley triumph of the season.