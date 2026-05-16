Super Falcons to face Senegal in WAFCON preparatory friendlies

Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Super Falcons are now ranked 36th in the world . Image: Pooja X

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will face Senegal in two international friendly matches in Ikenne as part of preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Nigeria’s senior women’s national team, the Super Falcons, will take on Senegal in a two-match international friendly series next month as preparations intensify for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

The friendly matches are scheduled to be played at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne, Ogun State. The first encounter will take place on Friday, June 5, while the second fixture is set for Monday, June 8.

The games are expected to provide coach Justine Madugu with another important opportunity to assess his squad and strengthen tactical preparations ahead of the continental tournament in Morocco later this year.

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Jamaica friendly cancellation forced new plans

The Senegal fixtures were arranged after Nigeria’s previously planned friendly against the Jamaican women's national football team was cancelled.

The Jamaica Football Federation had earlier announced that logistical and administrative challenges made it impossible for the Reggae Girlz to honour the proposed fixture in England.

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Following the cancellation, the Nigeria Football Federation moved quickly to secure an alternative opposition to ensure the Super Falcons maintain momentum ahead of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Building towards WAFCON 2026

The Super Falcons are preparing for another major continental campaign as they pursue a record-extending 11th WAFCON title.

Nigeria remains the most successful team in the history of the competition and will enter the tournament among the favourites once again.

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At the 2026 WAFCON tournament in Morocco, Nigeria has been placed in a challenging Group C alongside Zambia, Egypt, and tournament debutants Malawi.