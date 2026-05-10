Super Falcons legend Oshoala mocks Real Madrid as Barcelona claim LaLiga title

Ex-Barcelona striker Asisat Oshoala celebrated her former side beating Real Madrid to claim their 29th LaLiga title

The Camp Nou was the scene of a historic coronation on Sunday evening as Barcelona brushed aside a fractured Real Madrid to officially secure their 29th LaLiga title.

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While the Blaugrana celebrated on the pitch, former Barcelona Femeni star and Nigerian icon Asisat Oshoala took to social media to add a touch of "salt to the wound" for the travelling Madridistas.

Hansi Flick’s masterclass at the Camp Nou

Needing only a single point to mathematically secure the 2025/26 championship, Barcelona refused to settle for a draw.

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From the opening whistle, Hansi Flick’s men displayed an aggression that a shell-shocked Real Madrid simply couldn't match.

A sensational free-kick from Marcus Rashford sent the home crowd into a frenzy before a slick team move was expertly finished by Ferran Torres to double the lead.

The statistics told a story of total dominance; while Barcelona suffocated their rivals, Los Blancos managed just a single shot on target throughout the entire 90 minutes.

As the final whistle blew, a podium was brought onto the pitch, allowing Flick and his squad to lift mini trophies in front of a jubilant Catalonian crowd.

Oshoala’s ‘petty’ celebration

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As the party moved from the pitch to the dressing room, Super Eagles legend Asisat Oshoala ensured the online world knew where her loyalties lay.

The six-time African Women's Player of the Year, who remains a beloved figure among the Barcelona faithful, posted a celebratory message on X (formerly Twitter) stating: “CHAMPIONNNNSSSS ……VISCA barca.”

However, it was the accompanying video that truly caught the eye of football fans. Oshoala shared footage of Real Madrid players celebrating their 2-1 victory over Barcelona from earlier in the season, a move clearly designed to mock the visitors as they were mathematically eliminated from the title race.