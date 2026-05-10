Hansi Flick makes Messi-like promise to Barcelona after clinching LaLiga title

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has made a vow to Blaugrana fans after winning his second consecutive LaLiga title

Hansi Flick has already shifted his focus to European dominance after guiding FC Barcelona to the 2025/26 La Liga title.

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In a moment of triumph at the Camp Nou, the German coach made a bold vow to the supporters that echoes the legendary promises of the club’s past icons, signaling a new era of ambition in Catalonia.

Flick hails LaLiga champions Barcelona

Reflecting on the broader success of the season, Flick was quick to praise the resilience his squad showed in the face of significant setbacks.

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Despite a campaign hampered by fitness issues, the manager lauded the group's ability to evolve and finish the league season in "fantastic" form.

Flick specifically highlighted the impact of the club's younger core and defensive reinforcements, noting that Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, and Eric Garcia had been vital to the team's stability.

“Injuries did not make it easy for us, but even so we have been fantastic." Flick remarked, adding that the recent availability of his bench players allowed for the consistency needed to pull away in the title race.

Flick echoes Messi’s vow for European glory

With the domestic crown secured, Flick has set his sights on even loftier goals, including a push to reach a historic 100-point total this season. However, it was his promise for the 2026/27 campaign that resonated most with the Blaugrana faithful.

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“Next year we will try to win the Champions League,” Flick declared, a statement that immediately drew comparisons to Lionel Messi’s famous 2018 vow at the Gamper Trophy and its recent reiteration by "heir" Lamine Yamal earlier this year.

Flick attributed his confidence to the strong foundation built since his arrival, citing a deep personal connection with the club and a seamless working relationship with Sporting Director Deco.