‘Team above any individual’ – Real Madrid boss Arbeloa appears to aim dig at Mbappe with cryptic words

Real Madrid's interim head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, has hit out at individualism threatening to tear apart Los Blancos' dressing room

Real Madrid’s surrender of the 2025/26 La Liga title to Barcelona has exposed deep fractures within the club.

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Following a devastating 2-0 defeat at the Camp Nou, manager Alvaro Arbeloa issued a pointed ultimatum regarding the squad's culture, comments many believe were directed squarely at Kylian Mbappe, whose social media activity has once again ignited a firestorm of controversy.

Arbeloa’s team over individual mandate

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the loss that mathematically guaranteed Hansi Flick’s Barcelona the championship, Arbeloa was visibly frustrated by his side's lack of cohesion.

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With three matches remaining and Los Blancos guaranteed a second-place finish, the manager made it clear that a culture shift is non-negotiable.

“Our priority should be putting the team above any individual,” Arbeloa stated. “We have to put the collective ahead of the individual. We have to understand that we’ve lost many, many points against teams we shouldn’t have. That’s one of my takeaways this season.”

The remarks follow a year plagued by reports of locker room disharmony and "toxic" tensions, with the manager emphasising that individual brilliance has not translated into collective success.

Mbappe’s Instagram post infuriates Madridistas

While Arbeloa was calling for unity, Kylian Mbappé was drawing fierce accusations of mocking his own club from the sidelines. Sidelined with a lingering hamstring injury sustained in late April, the French forward shared an image on his Instagram story showing his television screen as Real Madrid trailed 2-0.

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Furious supporters interpreted the timing of the post as a calculated move to prove a point: that the team’s collapse occurs even in his absence.

Despite being the club’s top scorer this campaign, Mbappé has been heavily scapegoated for destabilising the squad's tactical balance.

As Real Madrid officially enters a second consecutive trophyless season since his blockbuster arrival, the environment surrounding the superstar has become increasingly volatile.