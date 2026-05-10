Benfica tell Real Madrid how much they must pay to land Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid appears closer than ever, with current club Benfica reportedly setting a price tag for the Special One

Real Madrid’s pursuit of José Mourinho has taken a significant step forward, with Benfica reportedly naming their price and setting a clear timeline for the manager's departure.

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As Los Blancos prepare for a major overhaul following a disappointing domestic campaign, the path for the "Special One" to return to the Santiago Bernabéu is becoming increasingly clear.

The €6m compensation fee

According to Now Sport Turkey journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, the financial terms for Mourinho’s release have been established.

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Should Real Madrid reach a final agreement to reappoint the Portuguese tactician, they will be required to pay a €6 million compensation fee to Benfica.

This relatively modest sum is seen as a final hurdle in the ongoing negotiations between the Spanish giants and Mourinho, who is reportedly eager to take over from Álvaro Arbeloa and restore order to a fractured Real Madrid dressing room.

Mourinho’s possible exit date

While Real Madrid is keen to begin their rebuilding process immediately, Benfica is standing firm on the timing of the move.

The Portuguese side is adamant that Mourinho remains in the dugout until the conclusion of their 2025/26 campaign. His final game in charge of Benfica is scheduled for May 16 against Estoril Praia, meaning he would only be officially cleared to join Real Madrid on May 17.

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This timeline aligns with Real Madrid’s own domestic schedule, as the club still has three matches remaining in the La Liga season.

The board is expected to wait until the current campaign is fully concluded before officially confirming Mourinho as the new head coach.