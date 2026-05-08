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Ex-Real Madrid star tells club to sign Mourinho to stop dressing room rot

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:39 - 08 May 2026
The former Galaticos star believes Jose Mourinho would be the perfect solution for Real Madrid's current crisis
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Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Antonio Adán has warned that a complete lack of leadership is tearing the club apart following the recent violent clash between Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

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The Spaniard believes that only the return of a figure like José Mourinho can restore respect and silence the "absurd" leaks currently emanating from the Valdebebas training ground.

Crisis of leadership and unity at Real Madrid

Adán, who currently plays for Esteghlal, expressed deep concern over the "toxic" environment surrounding his former club, noting that the lack of unity has become glaringly obvious to the public.

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He criticised the current squad for failing to resolve internal conflicts behind closed doors, labeling the constant flow of leaked information as "completely absurd."

According to Adán, the club is missing a core group of veteran players who truly understand the foundation of Real Madrid and can implement a standard of conduct.

"The lack of unity is noticeable; players are issuing statements on their personal profiles without clear coordination within the club," he remarked, pointing to a vacuum of authority that has left the dressing room in disarray.

The Special One as the Solution

To fix the internal rot, Adán believes Real Madrid must look to Benfica’s José Mourinho to instill a culture of respect and discipline.

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He argues that Mourinho’s personality and history with the club make him the only manager capable of handling the current communication crisis and managing the egos of the modern squad.

When asked if the Portuguese coach would have the courage to bench a high-profile star like Vinícius Jr. to maintain order, Adán was emphatic: "If there is a coach who can do it, it's someone like Mourinho."

While it has been over a decade since his first stint at the Bernabéu, Adán insists that Mourinho remains a "winner" who would arrive with the full support of the club to restore its winning essence.

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