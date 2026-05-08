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World Cup winner pinpoints crucial player who can carry Arsenal to Premier League and UCL glory

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:07 - 08 May 2026
The former Arsenal star believes one player will be the decisive factor in Arsenal's Premier League and Champions League push
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1998 World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit believes Bukayo Saka’s return from injury is the decisive factor that could propel Arsenal to a historic double.

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As the Gunners enter the final stretch of the season, the former midfielder insists that the winger’s physical and mental freshness will be the ultimate key to overcoming both domestic and European challenges.

Petit hails essential Bukayo Saka

Petit was emphatic about Saka’s importance, noting that the team’s recent dip in form was directly linked to his months-long absence alongside Martin Ødegaard.

He compared the impact of losing the duo to Pep Guardiola being forced to play without Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva.

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"We can see now how badly Saka was missed; his return might be what wins Arsenal the Premier League and the Champions League," Petit remarked.

He praised Mikel Arteta for managing the star carefully, ensuring he is "physically fresh" for a season finale that includes three critical league games and the Champions League final against PSG. Petit expects Saka to be the "crucial" factor in the upcoming London derby against West Ham.

Petit makes bold Premier League title prediction

Despite Arsenal recently losing 2-1 to Manchester City and surrendering a nine-point lead, Petit remains confident that the Premier League trophy is heading to North London, especially after the Gunners reached the summit again following dropped points from the Cityzens.

He pointed to City’s difficult run-in against high-flying Bournemouth, Brighton, and Aston Villa as a potential stumbling block for the defending champions.

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"I didn’t see City winning every single game," he explained, suggesting the race could even go down to goal difference.

While the Gunners were criticised for their "strong defensive structure" in the semi-final win over Atletico Madrid, Petit dismissed the detractors.

"History will remember the trophies," he said, adding that while he would take both titles, he would prioritise the Premier League to finally end the club's domestic drought.

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