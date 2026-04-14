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‘Now everyone can see’ — Mikel Obi offers honest verdict on Arsenal ahead of Man City clash

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:21 - 14 April 2026
The title race took a dramatic turn this weekend, and Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi wasted no time in reminding Arsenal fans that he warned them this was coming.
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After Arsenal's shock 2-1 home defeat to Bournemouth, the Premier League title race was blown completely open, with Manchester City now closing in.

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Despite a goal from Viktor Gyokeres, Arsenal succumbed to a damaging defeat, a result that leaves them just six points ahead of City, who crucially hold a game in hand and host the North Londoners at the Etihad this coming weekend

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Mikel Obi doubles down on Arsenal criticism

Mikel Obi, who has been vocal about Arsenal's performances all season, took to his Obi One Podcast to double down on his long-standing criticism of Mikel Arteta’s side.

Mikel Obi || X
Mikel Obi || X

Mikel believes the cracks that have been appearing for weeks are finally wide open.

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“Now both teams [Arsenal and Manchester City] will play this coming weekend at the Etihad.

If City wins, it will be three points, and they have a game in hand,” Mikel said.

“Now the Arsenal fans can see exactly what I have been talking about for months because this team has not been playing well.”

For months, the Nigerian icon has faced backlash from the Arsenal faithful for questioning their championship credentials.

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However, with a potential "six-pointer" looming in Manchester, Mikel insists his "honest verdict" has been vindicated by their dip in performance.

“I’ve been saying it, they haven’t been convincing. Now everyone can see what I’ve been talking about.”

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