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Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 13:26 - 30 May 2026
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After securing another season of Ligue 1 football, Brest could be up for sale
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Stade Brestois stands at a major structural turning point following the official departure of long-serving sporting director Grégory Lorenzi to domestic rivals Olympique de Marseille.

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After an incredible decade guiding the club from the depths of Ligue 2 to the heights of the Champions League, Lorenzi's exit has triggered widespread instability regarding the long-term future of the team's sporting project.

Management doubts on the horizon for Brest

Compounding the loss of their prized sporting director are heavy doubts surrounding manager Eric Roy.

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When questioned by reporters regarding his continuation at the club, Roy remained notably coy about his future on the bench, suggesting that he required firm institutional guarantees from the hierarchy before committing to another season under a highly restricted budget.

Roy, who led the club to the knockout stages of the Champions League after taking over the club in 2023 following spells at Watford, Lens, and Nice, is now unlikely to continue at the club beyond the summer, given the latest developments.

€60M price tag set for Brest

According to prominent journalist Romain Molina, the primary reason Les Ty-Zéfs are not actively rushing to appoint a successor to Lorenzi is that the current owners are looking to sell the club.

The ownership group has reportedly valued the Ligue 1 outfit at €60 million, a figure that represents a relatively modest sum for a top-flight team with recent European pedigree.

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However, industry insiders suggest that this specific asking price could still prove to be seen as an overly expensive amount for potential interested parties looking to take over the club.

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