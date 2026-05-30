Advertisement

Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 12:28 - 30 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Arne Slot's time as Liverpool boss is reportedly set to come to an end
Advertisement

Liverpool has sensationally decided to part ways with manager Arne Slot with immediate effect following an intense end-of-season review, according to respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

Advertisement

The shocking development caps a turbulent period for the club, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola already installed as the clear favourite to take over the Anfield hot seat.

From title triumph to total collapse

Slot arrived at Merseyside in 2024 with the monumental task of replacing club legend Jürgen Klopp, initially silencing critics by guiding the Reds to a spectacular Premier League title in his debut season.

Advertisement

However, the Dutchman failed to replicate that success in his second campaign, despite a staggering summer spending spree that exceeded £480 million.

Instead, Liverpool spent the majority of the season struggling to secure European football, only managing to salvage a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign.

Salah’s scorched-earth victory

The core of Slot’s downfall is heavily tied to his toxic fallout with club icon Mohamed Salah, who also departed Anfield this summer.

Advertisement

The Egyptian King, who was the main driving force behind Slot's initial title triumph, was effectively forced out of the club after their relationship entirely disintegrated during this second campaign.

In a scorched-earth final press conference as a Liverpool player, Salah launched a scathing public critique of Slot’s tactical approach, openly calling for a philosophical change and expressing a deep longing for the iconic "heavy metal" football of the Klopp era.

With Slot now dismissed immediately after Salah's departure, the legendary winger has ultimately won the power struggle at Anfield, forcing the hierarchy to hit the reset button ahead of next season.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Mohamed Salah Liverpool Premier League
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Football
30.05.2026
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Football
30.05.2026
“Why Sack Someone’s Dad?” — Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
Premier League
30.05.2026
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Football
30.05.2026
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago
Super Eagles
30.05.2026
Super Eagles' new boy hoping to emulate Kanu, Okocha, Mikel after Unity Cup success
PSG vs Arsenal: What Nigeria legend Mikel Obi said ahead of UEFA Champions League final
Football
30.05.2026
‘Come on PSG’: Nigeria icon Mikel Obi dumps Arsenal to back French giants in UEFA Champions League final