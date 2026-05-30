Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign

Arne Slot's time as Liverpool boss is reportedly set to come to an end

Liverpool has sensationally decided to part ways with manager Arne Slot with immediate effect following an intense end-of-season review, according to respected transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.

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The shocking development caps a turbulent period for the club, with Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola already installed as the clear favourite to take over the Anfield hot seat.

From title triumph to total collapse

Slot arrived at Merseyside in 2024 with the monumental task of replacing club legend Jürgen Klopp, initially silencing critics by guiding the Reds to a spectacular Premier League title in his debut season.

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However, the Dutchman failed to replicate that success in his second campaign, despite a staggering summer spending spree that exceeded £480 million.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVE: ARNE SLOT AND LIVERPOOL TO PART WAYS WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT. 💣



It’s over between the Dutch manager and Liverpool after end of the season review. 👋🏼



Andoni Iraola, clear favorite to take over as next #LFC head coach. pic.twitter.com/8VIz644RFi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2026

Instead, Liverpool spent the majority of the season struggling to secure European football, only managing to salvage a top-four finish on the final day of the campaign.

Salah’s scorched-earth victory

The core of Slot’s downfall is heavily tied to his toxic fallout with club icon Mohamed Salah, who also departed Anfield this summer.

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The Egyptian King, who was the main driving force behind Slot's initial title triumph, was effectively forced out of the club after their relationship entirely disintegrated during this second campaign.

In a scorched-earth final press conference as a Liverpool player, Salah launched a scathing public critique of Slot’s tactical approach, openly calling for a philosophical change and expressing a deep longing for the iconic "heavy metal" football of the Klopp era.