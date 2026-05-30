'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments

Jose Mourinho's return to Real Madrid has not been received well by a former Los Blancos star

Former Real Madrid defender Iván Helguera has issued a blunt critique of the club's recent managerial decisions, stating that appointing Álvaro Arbeloa was a major error and questioning a potential return for José Mourinho.

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The two-time Champions League winner pointed the finger at both the manager and the board when reflecting on the fractured state of the dressing room.

A Lack of Demand Under Arbeloa

Helguera argued that the current structural breakdown within the team stems directly from a complete drop in standards following a coaching change.

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"How did we get here? It’s because things weren’t managed well from the start," Helguera explained. "You go from a coach like Xabi Alonso, who was demanding from day one, to suddenly having zero demands in terms of behaviour and group management.

“Everything was allowed. Arbeloa, in my opinion, is very much at fault – but so is the person who put him there."

The former Spain international stressed that Arbeloa lacked the necessary experience to handle a high-profile dressing room.

"He was coaching a reserve team for five months, and it wasn’t even going that well," Helguera added. "And suddenly he’s managing Real Madrid. He made a lot of mistakes. But again, so did the people who appointed him."

Scepticism over Mourinho return

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Turning his attention to the heavy reports confirming José Mourinho’s return to the Santiago Bernabéu, the three-time La Liga winner expressed immense scepticism, noting that he would prefer Jürgen Klopp.

"Mou was a great coach, but the truth is he hasn’t coached at the top level for many years. That worries me," Helguera cautioned.

"What matters is managing the group well. I’m not sure he’s the right fit right now. Real Madrid is serious, competitive, and built on values. Winning is essential, but not at any cost. You can’t just go all‑in on discipline and forget everything else."