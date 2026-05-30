Advertisement

Super Eagles' new boy hoping to emulate Kanu, Okocha, Mikel after Unity Cup success

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:42 - 30 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago
Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago
After a magical Super Eagles debut, Femi Azeez is hoping to emulate Nigeria's heroes past
Advertisement

Super Eagles debutant Femi Azeez has admitted that his goalscoring exploits for the Nigerian national team have fuelled his intense determination to secure a move to the English Premier League. 

Advertisement

The 24-year-old forward enjoyed a fairytale introduction to international football, scoring twice on his debut against Zimbabwe to propel Eric Chelle’s experimental squad into the Unity Cup grand finale against Jamaica.

Azeez enjoys impressive individual season

Deployed in a creative role in the attack alongside Terem Moffi, Azeez looked entirely at home on the international stage at The Valley. 

Advertisement

The Millwall forward arrived at the Super Eagles camp in London on the back of a sensational individual domestic campaign, racking up an impressive 19 goal contributions in 35 Championship appearances. 

Although Millwall narrowly missed out on automatic promotion and subsequently suffered heartbreaking playoff elimination against Hull City, Azeez's individual brilliance was rewarded with a spot in the Championship Team of the Season alongside his maiden national team call-up.

Azeez eager to reach pinnacle of football

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the final showdown, Azeez made it clear that his historic debut brace, which made him the first Nigerian player in 55 years to score a double on his international bow, has only heightened his professional ambitions. 

"I had a good season in the Championship and obviously, to do it on the international stage as well was just that next step up," the winger explained. 

Advertisement

"Whenever I achieve something, I'm always hungry for more. I'm never satisfied with what I've got. I'm always going to work towards that next level because I'm ambitious as a footballer and as a person, and I want to reach as high of a level as possible," the Millwall star noted. 

Azeez openly confessed his desire to test himself in the top flight, adding, "The Premier League is obviously the pinnacle of football. I'd love to play in the Premier League. So obviously, working hard, I'm going to do whatever I can to get there." 

By eventually stepping up to the top tier, the electric winger hopes to emulate the legendary English top-flight legacies of iconic Nigerian forebears like Nwankwo Kanu, Jay-Jay Okocha, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, and John Mikel Obi.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Femi Azeez Nigeria Millwall
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Football
30.05.2026
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Football
30.05.2026
“Why Sack Someone’s Dad?” — Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
Premier League
30.05.2026
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Football
30.05.2026
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago
Super Eagles
30.05.2026
Super Eagles' new boy hoping to emulate Kanu, Okocha, Mikel after Unity Cup success
PSG vs Arsenal: What Nigeria legend Mikel Obi said ahead of UEFA Champions League final
Football
30.05.2026
‘Come on PSG’: Nigeria icon Mikel Obi dumps Arsenal to back French giants in UEFA Champions League final