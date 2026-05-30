'I'm going to be here’ - Saka reveals Henry's support in Arsenal’s chase for UCL dream

Bukayo Saka has revealed how supportive Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has been of the team in their pursuit of the Premier League and Champions League titles.

The homegrown star, who joined the Hale End academy at just seven years old, is now central to a team that has the opportunity to complete a historic double.

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Saka's journey from a young hopeful to a key player embodies the aspirations of countless young footballers and has made him a beloved figure among the Arsenal faithful.

The 24-year-old winger fought his way into the first team and is now poised to etch his name into the club's history books.

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Saka speaks on Henry’s support

Reflecting on his path, Saka acknowledged the distance he has travelled. "We all know where my journey started," he said.

"Seven or eight-year-old at Hale End Road, this was a long, long way away—trying to win the Premier League, trying to win the Champions League with Arsenal."

Arsenal’s hero Saka || Imago

"It feels like this last week it’s all become a reality, and tomorrow is another exciting opportunity to create more history and win another for the club that I love."

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Henry was present at the Puskas Arena to offer his encouragement as the team aims to achieve what even the "Invincibles" could not.

Thierry Henry. (Credit: Imago)

"[Henry] messaged me earlier," Saka revealed. "He just said, 'Afternoon, I’m here, I’ll see you outside after training.

“I’m going to be here.’ It’s been a consistent theme; he’s been there in the good and bad moments. I’ve got a lot of love for him, and I appreciate him a lot."

With the Premier League title secured, Saka and his teammates are now fully focused on making history in Europe, driven by the desire to deliver another major trophy for the fans.

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