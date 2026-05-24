Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day
After securing their first league crown in 22 years earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta’s men played with the freedom of champions.
FULL-TIME ON A SPECIAL PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cl28KgPGQd— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2026
Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock just before the interval, turning home a crisp finish after excellent work from Gabriel Martinelli.
The Gunners doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Noni Madueke capitalized on a loose ball from a corner, firing a low shot past Dean Henderson to spark wild celebrations in the away end.
Palace, with one eye on their upcoming Conference League final, grabbed a late consolation through Jean-Philippe Mateta, but it did nothing to spoil the party.
The victory moves Arsenal to a final tally of 85 points as they prepare to lift the trophy.