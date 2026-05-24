Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: Madueke stars as Champion Gunners set party mood on final day

Arsenal wrapped up their Premier League title-winning season in style, beating Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

After securing their first league crown in 22 years earlier in the week, Mikel Arteta’s men played with the freedom of champions.

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FULL-TIME ON A SPECIAL PREMIER LEAGUE SEASON ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Cl28KgPGQd — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2026

Gabriel Jesus broke the deadlock just before the interval, turning home a crisp finish after excellent work from Gabriel Martinelli.

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The Gunners doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Noni Madueke capitalized on a loose ball from a corner, firing a low shot past Dean Henderson to spark wild celebrations in the away end.

Palace, with one eye on their upcoming Conference League final, grabbed a late consolation through Jean-Philippe Mateta, but it did nothing to spoil the party.