Transfers: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso tells club to sell 3 players

New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly prepared to let go of 3 players ahead of the new season.

The Spanish tactician has reportedly told the Blues to replace Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen and sign a new goalkeeper.

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Alonso does not believe Sanchez or Jorgensen are at the level required for a team he intends to turn into title contenders.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Chelsea are set to make an approach for Porto's Diogo Costa following a request from Alonso.

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The report added that the former Real Madrid coach admired Costa before the World Cup, but the goalkeeper's solid performances for Portugal only increased his desire to welcome him to Chelsea.

Alonso officially took charge of Chelsea at the start of July and held his first press conference on Tuesday.

🚨⚠️ Xabi Alonso confirms Garnacho will LEAVE Chelsea: “There is interest in him from other clubs. Hopefully it finishes in the best possible way for everyone”. pic.twitter.com/pvEEJsYZkI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

The 42-year-old has also put Alejandro Garnacho on the exit list, confirming all parties are seeking a swift resolution, with a few clubs interested in the winger.

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