Advertisement

Transfers: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso tells club to sell 3 players

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 09:40 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
New Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is reportedly prepared to let go of 3 players ahead of the new season.
Advertisement

The Spanish tactician has reportedly told the Blues to replace Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen and sign a new goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Alonso does not believe Sanchez or Jorgensen are at the level required for a team he intends to turn into title contenders.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Chelsea are set to make an approach for Porto's Diogo Costa following a request from Alonso.

Advertisement

The report added that the former Real Madrid coach admired Costa before the World Cup, but the goalkeeper's solid performances for Portugal only increased his desire to welcome him to Chelsea.

Alonso officially took charge of Chelsea at the start of July and held his first press conference on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old has also put Alejandro Garnacho on the exit list, confirming all parties are seeking a swift resolution, with a few clubs interested in the winger.

Advertisement

Alonso refused to comment on interest in Sunderland's Granit Xhaka, who emerged as a prime midfield target for the Blues over the past month.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
WAFCON 2026: Nnadozie reveals Nigeria's strategy for title defence in Morocco
Super Falcons
14.07.2026
WAFCON 2026: Nnadozie reveals Nigeria's strategy for title defence in Morocco
Madueke in action for England || imago
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
'Teams are more worried about us' – Madueke sends strong warning to Argentina
Former Chelsea star Anelka breaks silence on clash that ended his France career
Football
14.07.2026
Former Chelsea star Anelka breaks silence on clash that ended his France career
Transfers: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso tells club to sell 3 players
Football
14.07.2026
Transfers: Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso tells club to sell 3 players
Biggest game of my life — Yamal ready to take down Mbappe, France
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
Biggest game of my life — Yamal ready to take down Mbappe, France
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action
Bet Of The Day
14.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Sharp Betting Tips for Today’s Football Action