Transfer News: Fenerbahce recruit ex-Man United star to stop Osimhen's Galatasaray

Fenerbahçe have beaten Roma to land their primary target of the transfer window.

Fenerbahçe have reportedly reached a full agreement to sign English forward Mason Greenwood from Olympique de Marseille, successfully outmanoeuvring Serie A side Roma for his signature ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

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The Turkish giants secured the 24-year-old for an initial €40 million fee plus €2 million in performance-related add-ons. Greenwood is now set to travel to Istanbul to undergo a medical and finalise a four-year contract that runs until June 2030.

Beating Roma to the deal

Roma had positioned Greenwood as their primary target this summer to reinforce the right flank under manager Gian Piero Gasperini following their recent UEFA Champions League qualification. The Italian club were reportedly preparing a financial package closer to Marseille's original €50 million valuation.

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However, Fenerbahçe bypassed a potential bidding war for the transfer fee by offering Greenwood a highly lucrative personal agreement.

The forward accepted a wage package estimated at around €10 million net per season, which convinced him to choose the Süper Lig over a move to Italy. Following Greenwood's decision, Roma immediately shifted their focus to Nottingham Forest winger Dan Ndoye.

Mason Greenwood for Marseille

Financial impact for Manchester United

The transfer triggers a significant financial windfall for Greenwood's boyhood club, Manchester United.

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United originally sold the forward to Marseille in July 2024 for a reported €31.6 million (£26.6m). As part of that agreement, the Premier League side inserted a sell-on clause to retain a portion of his future rights.

After officially informing Marseille that they would not exercise their buy-back option this summer, Manchester United are now set to collect over €10 million from Fenerbahçe's €40 million purchase.

Leaving France to challenge Galatasaray

Greenwood departs Marseille following a highly productive spell in France. Between 2024 and 2026, he registered 26 goals and 11 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of Europe's most effective wingers.

Despite his on-pitch success, pressing financial issues at the French club ultimately forced them to cash in on their most valuable asset.

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🚨🟡🔵 BREAKING: Mason Greenwood to Fenerbahçe, HERE WE GO! Deal done for the English winger to join Fener.



€40m plus €2m add-ons to Olympique Marseille; Man United get over 10m with sell-on clause.



Salary around €10m net per year on deal until June 2030 at Fener. 💥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/bQvhQupk7m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 13, 2026

At Fenerbahçe, Greenwood will be immediately tasked with helping the club break Galatasaray's domestic hegemony. His arrival represents the second-largest transfer in Süper Lig history, eclipsed only by Victor Osimhen's €75 million permanent move to Galatasaray.