Mason Greenwood: Manchester United set for ₦39 billion boost

Mason Greenwood's fallout with the Marseille hierarchy appears to have reached breaking point.

Roma are reportedly pushing to sign 24-year-old forward Mason Greenwood in the upcoming summer transfer window.

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The Serie A giants are targeting the Englishman following another prolific campaign in France, where he recorded a brilliant 26 goals and 11 assists across 45 competitive appearances.

Roma learn price tag

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, securing his services will require a significant financial commitment, as Marseille have officially slapped a €50 million price tag on the attacker.

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This steep valuation is necessitated by the terms of his previous transfer; when Marseille initially signed Greenwood from Manchester United for €26 million, they agreed to a 50% sell-on clause.

Consequently, the French club must demand a premium fee to ensure they still generate a profit after sending half of the transfer revenue back to Old Trafford.

Greenwood for Marseille || Imago

Why Marseille want to sell

Roma's concerted pursuit is fuelled by an irreparable falling out between Greenwood and the Marseille hierarchy.

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Despite the attacker's contract running until June 2029, his off-pitch behaviour has completely alienated the club's leadership.

Reports from L'Équipe reveal that Marseille executives are frustrated by his blatant lack of effort and basic gratitude, especially after the club absorbed a public relations hit to relaunch his career.

The 24-year-old has reportedly refused to attend mandated French language classes, frequently skipped official club appointments, and sparked a rift with sporting advisor Medhi Benatia, with the two now completely ignoring each other daily.