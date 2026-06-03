Advertisement

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United set for ₦39 billion boost

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 08:37 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Mason Greenwood's fallout with the Marseille hierarchy appears to have reached breaking point.
Advertisement

Roma are reportedly pushing to sign 24-year-old forward Mason Greenwood in the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Advertisement

The Serie A giants are targeting the Englishman following another  prolific campaign in France, where he recorded a brilliant 26 goals and 11 assists across 45 competitive appearances. 

Roma learn price tag 

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, securing his services will require a significant financial commitment, as Marseille have officially slapped a €50 million price tag on the attacker. 

Advertisement

This steep valuation is necessitated by the terms of his previous transfer; when Marseille initially signed Greenwood from Manchester United for €26 million, they agreed to a 50% sell-on clause. 

Consequently, the French club must demand a premium fee to ensure they still generate a profit after sending half of the transfer revenue back to Old Trafford.

Greenwood for Marseille || Imago

Why Marseille want to sell

Roma's concerted pursuit is fuelled by an irreparable falling out between Greenwood and the Marseille hierarchy. 

Advertisement

Despite the attacker's contract running until June 2029, his off-pitch behaviour has completely alienated the club's leadership. 

Reports from L'Équipe reveal that Marseille executives are frustrated by his blatant lack of effort and basic gratitude, especially after the club absorbed a public relations hit to relaunch his career. 

The 24-year-old has reportedly refused to attend mandated French language classes, frequently skipped official club appointments, and sparked a rift with sporting advisor Medhi Benatia, with the two now completely ignoring each other daily. 

Having already resorted to issuing financial fines to correct his attitude to no avail, Marseille are now completely open to facilitating his €50 million departure to the Stadio Olimpico.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Roma Mason Greenwood Marseille Serie A Ligue 1
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
Revealed: Two African stars make Top 10 RICHEST footballers at the 2026 World Cup
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella
Premier League
03.06.2026
Chelsea set asking price for Cucurella amid interest from Madrid and Barcelona
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Football
03.06.2026
Chelsea plot €50 million move for Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Cucurella
Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
2026 FIFA World Cup
03.06.2026
‘I probably question some of them’ - Kyle Walker voices concern about Tuchel's World Cup squad
Paul Onuachu|| Imago
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘We can compete with any team’ – Onuachu fires warning ahead of Poland, Portugal Friendlies
Chelle hails debutants. but calls for improvement
Super Eagles
03.06.2026
‘Don’t blame Chelle’ – Ex-Super Eagles star speaks on Nigeria's World Cup heartbreak