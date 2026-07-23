'We dey save heart wey don break' - Super Falcons goalkeeper Nnadozie tells fans

The Brighton goalkeeper said that she and her fellow keepers save broken hearts, relationships and marriages.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has sent Nigerian football fans into a frenzy after sharing a light-hearted social media post celebrating the national team's goalkeepers during training camp.

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The Brighton & Hove Albion Women star posted cheerful photos alongside her fellow goalkeepers, combining football humour with a popular Nigerian Pidgin expression that quickly resonated with supporters online.

Nnadozie sends message to Nigerians ahead of WAFCON

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Nnadozie accompanied the training camp photos with a playful caption that likened the role of goalkeepers to rescuing broken relationships.

She said, "We Dey save heart wey don break. We Dey save relationship wey don scatter. We Dey save marriage wey no get future again. SAFE HANDS, ALWAYS AN HONOUR TO REPRESENT 🇳🇬🦅❤️."

We Dey save heart wey don break

We Dey save relationship wey don scatter

We Dey save marriage wey no get future again



SAFE HANDS, ALWAYS AN HONOUR TO REPRESENT 🇳🇬🦅❤️ pic.twitter.com/AxiMGv6dEN — Nnadozie chiamaka (O.O.N) (@Nadoziechiamaka) July 22, 2026

The post featured the Super Falcons' goalkeepers in their red training kits, complete with gloves and smiles, as they continued preparations with the Nigerian women's national team for the 2026 WAFCON.

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The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions and the most successful team in WAFCON history.

Nigeria has been drawn in Group C alongside Malawi, Zambia and Egypt.