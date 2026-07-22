From starring alongside Ronaldo to teaming up with Osimhen at Galatasaray: Leao closes in on next step

Rafael Leao is set to team up with Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen according to reports

Rafael Leao could soon be set for a surprising new chapter in his career, with Galatasaray emerging as the favourites to sign the AC Milan winger.

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The Portugal international, who recently featured alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, is now reportedly edging closer to a move that would see him join Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in Istanbul.

Galatasaray's lucrative offer sways Leao

According to reports in Italy, Galatasaray have spent weeks trying to convince Leao to move to the Turkish champions and are finally making progress.

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The Portuguese forward had hoped to attract interest from the Premier League this summer, but no concrete offers have materialised.

With Europe's biggest clubs yet to make their move, Leao is now said to be leaning towards accepting Galatasaray's proposal.

The Turkish giants have reportedly offered the 27-year-old a net annual salary of €10 million, double his current wages at AC Milan, making the transfer an increasingly attractive option.

Milan ready to sanction departure

Leao's potential exit has also been accelerated by recent changes in the hierarchy at San Siro this summer.

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The winger and AC Milan have reportedly agreed that this is the right time to part ways, while new manager Ruben Amorim is not believed to have the Portugal international in his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Milan have placed a €50 million valuation on the former Lille star, although the Rossoneri may need to reduce their asking price to complete the sale and raise funds for new signings.