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Super Eagles star Akor Adams explains reason for picking Venezia move over Sevilla stay

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:32 - 22 July 2026
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Akor Adams || Imago
Akor Adams || Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Nigerian striker Akor Adams has officially been announced as a new signing for Serie A newcomers Venezia
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Super Eagles striker Akor Adams has revealed that Venezia's ambitious long-term vision convinced him to leave Sevilla and begin a new chapter in Italy.

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The Nigerian international has completed a permanent move to the Serie A club after signing a contract that will keep him at Venezia until June 2030.

Adams sold on Venezia's ambitious project

After confirming the transfer, Adams explained that the club's plans for the future were the biggest factor behind his decision to swap Spain for Italy.

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"I chose to come here because I see the extraordinary project Venezia is building and I want to contribute to writing a new chapter in its history," the 26-year-old said.

Adams also reserved special praise for the Venezia supporters, revealing that their unwavering passion had left a lasting impression even before his arrival.

He admitted to watching videos of the club's matches and said the atmosphere created by the fans convinced him he had made the right choice.

According to the striker, Venezia belongs in Serie A because of both its ambitions and the loyalty shown by its supporters over the years.

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Super Eagles striker begins new chapter in Italy

Adams arrives at Venezia after an eventful journey across Europe. Having developed through Nigeria's Jamba Academy, he launched his professional career with Norway's Sogndal before earning a move to Lillestrøm, where his prolific goalscoring attracted interest from clubs across the continent.

A successful spell at Montpellier in France paved the way for a transfer to Sevilla in January 2025, where he registered 10 goals and four assists in 37 appearances.

On the international stage, Adams has represented Nigeria at Under-20 level and has scored six goals in 15 appearances for the Super Eagles.

Now, with a long-term contract in place, the striker hopes to play a leading role in helping Venezia establish themselves in Serie A while repaying the faith the club has shown in him.

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