‘I am very happy for him’ - Ex-Super Eagles star reacts to Akor Adams’ impending move to Venezia

Former Super Eagles star John Utaka has offered a measured response to the news of Akor Adams' impending transfer from Sevilla to newly-promoted Serie A club Venezia.

The Nigerian striker is reportedly on the brink of a €16 million move, with personal terms agreed, just 18 months after joining the Spanish side from Montpellier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Adams overcame early injury struggles in Spain to deliver an impressive 2025/26 season. He scored 10 goals in 33 La Liga appearances, finishing as Sevilla's top scorer and helping the club narrowly escape relegation.

Following this resurgence, many anticipated the 26-year-old would attract offers from clubs with European ambitions, not a team fresh from promotion.

Utaka speaks on Akor Adams’ move

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of his move, Utaka, who also played in France with Lens, spoke about the Super Eagles star leaving for Venezia.

Speaking to Brila, he praised Adams' recent form and hinted that underlying factors might be influencing the decision.

Former Nigerian striker Utaka in action for Super Eagles.

"He has been doing tremendously well; everybody is seeing what he is capable of. I am very happy for him," said the 44-year-old.

"He is showing that he has character and can play at any level. I am really happy for him. He just needs to continue on the track."

Advertisement

Advertisement

When questioned about the transfer, Utaka avoided criticism, suggesting that Adams' determination could see him become Nigeria's lead striker by the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

"The World Cup is not far off, so hopefully, we will see him at the biggest stage," Utaka concluded.

Super Eagles star Akor Adams || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

For Venezia, signing Adams provides them with a proven goalscorer to lead their fight for Serie A survival.