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‘We're talking about 10 or 15 fouls’ - Rodri criticises referee for failing to protect Yamal

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 15 July 2026
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Rodri criticises referee
Spain captain Rodri has voiced strong criticism of the officiating in his team's World Cup semi-final victory over France.
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France's chances of winning the World Cup were brought to a halt following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Spain in the semi-final.

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Mikel Oyarzabal gave the Spanish side the lead in the first half after Yamal was brought down in the box by Digne.

Pedro Porro went on to seal the game in the second half, giving the French team no chance for a comeback.

Rodri calls out referee for not protecting Yamal

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The Manchester City midfielder has argued that teenage star Lamine Yamal was subjected to repeated fouls that went unpunished. 

Despite advancing to the final, the Manchester City midfielder expressed his frustration with the physical treatment of the young winger.

Spain captain Rodri || imago
Spain captain Rodri || imago

Rodri aimed at referee Ivan Barton, suggesting the Salvadoran official was overly lenient with the French defence's handling of the 19-year-old Barcelona player.

The Spanish captain claimed the number of uncalled fouls was excessive, estimating it was well into double digits. 

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"What is clear is that we have been dealing with this situation of the number of fouls for three games now," Rodri said post-match. 

"I understand that some might not be fouls, but we're talking about 10 or 15 fouls where the kid goes to the ground, gets tackled, and they have to call it."

He added, "Otherwise, the defenders are going to keep doing the same thing. The permissiveness has been quite blatant today."

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Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO
Spain star Lamine Yamal | IMAGO

Despite the controversy, Rodri was full of praise for Yamal, who celebrated his 19th birthday the day before the match. 

He highlighted the winger's crucial defensive work in containing Kylian Mbappe and the French attack.

"Lamine Yamal played a fantastic game," Rodri told TVE. "Especially off the ball, he was sensational and helped us a lot."

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