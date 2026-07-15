'Una no get shame?' — Super Eagles’ official X account clowned by Nigerians after mocking France’s World Cup exit

The Nigeria national team’s official X account found itself at the centre of a social media storm after reviving memories of the Super Eagles’ famous win over Spain in the wake of La Roja’s World Cup semifinal victory over France.

The Super Eagles’ official X account has come under heavy criticism from Nigerian football fans after posting a message that many felt was unnecessary following France’s elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Shortly after Spain booked their place in the final by defeating France, the account posted:

“Beating Spain isn’t for everyone.”

Beating Spain isn’t for everyone pic.twitter.com/14jzDQNT2z — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) July 14, 2026

The post was accompanied by footage of Nigeria’s famous 3-2 victory over Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, one of the greatest results in the country’s football history.

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Super Eagles are watching the 2026 World Cup from home|| imago

Rather than celebrate the nostalgic throwback, many supporters questioned why the national team's official account had chosen to troll another national team despite Nigeria not featuring at the tournament.

Internet reacts to Super Eagles' official X account's tone-deaf post

Following the post, the reactions from Nigerians online was swift and brutal.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria| IMAGO

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One of the most widely shared responses mocked the account for appearing to live in the past, writing:

"You are not ashamed of your self. Adojutini afofungbemu. When you're not Cristiano Ronaldo, your own no pass to dey rewarm glory days from 1928."

You are not ashamed of your self.



Adojutini afofungbemu.



When you're not Cristiano Ronaldo, your own no pass to dey rewarm glory days from 1928. https://t.co/Gs9myFxkvk — 👑S.A.L.A.K.O🕊 (@UnkleAyo) July 14, 2026

Others simply called the post embarrassing, urging for the post to be deleted, and arguing the Super Eagles X account should focus on Nigeria’s own football instead of taking aim at another nation.

Clown 🤡🤡🤡



Even as a Nigerian, I'm ashamed



We couldn't qualify for the World Cup in a group containing Zimbabwe and Lesotho



Delete this nonsense osiso https://t.co/eEQzRdP6Lj — It Was A Good Day 🇵🇹 (@It_Was_A_Good_D) July 14, 2026

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After beating dem what did we gain?



Spain have gone on to qualify for 2 finals



We are here and couldn't qualify for the world cup back to back



Shame on NFF

Shame on the person that posted this too



U all shout get out https://t.co/rAskhcubWL — Jaredad.🐸®️ (@_Jaredad) July 14, 2026

“Beating spain isn’t for everyone” proceeds to bring a match from 1998. Eti shofo gan https://t.co/Xt7OPU5taT — Bayobets (@bayobets) July 14, 2026

DELETE THIS BEFORE TOMORROW MORNING



WTFFFFF ADMIN 😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/iIp5LazCxj — 𝐕𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐨 (@Varticoo) July 14, 2026

Several supporters also pointed out that the Super Eagles failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, making the attempt at banter particularly poorly timed.

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Qualify for World Cup first. Rubbish https://t.co/XKjIYYsqZ3 — GREEN DRAGON 🐲🐉 (@brightutd) July 15, 2026

Qualify for World Cup first. Rubbish https://t.co/XKjIYYsqZ3 — GREEN DRAGON 🐲🐉 (@brightutd) July 15, 2026

God don punish you https://t.co/4Ci6SpAE8L — Ayoooooo (@blvcksnow_) July 14, 2026

A win from the time of Prophet Noah… 😭😂



Don’t y’all have shame at all? https://t.co/i3ZsqelJqU — AR!K£ (@A_rhike) July 14, 2026

The bigger picture

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Super Eagles || Imago

The criticism reflects a wider frustration among Nigerian supporters following the country’s absence from football’s biggest tournament.

While Spain and France battled for a place in the World Cup final, many fans felt the Super Eagles’ social media team should have avoided engaging in international banter and instead concentrated on Nigeria’s own rebuilding process.