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‘They think Mbappé is Messi’ — Internet mocks France captain after Spain END World Cup dream

David Ben
David Ben 22:56 - 14 July 2026
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‘They think Mbappé is Messi’ — Internet mocks France captain after Spain END World Cup dream
Photo Credits: IMAGO
Kylian Mbappé has come came under heavy criticism online after France’s 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign ended with a semifinal defeat to Spain, as fans questioned why Les Bleus kept waiting for a late miracle from their captain.
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France’s hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final came crashing down on Tuesday night after a dominant Spain side secured a deserved 2-0 victory in Arlington, Texas.

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Luis de la Fuente’s men outplayed Didier Deschamps’ side from start to finish, with Mikel Oyarzabal opening the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro doubled Spain’s advantage in the second half.

Despite introducing attacking reinforcements late on, France struggled to create clear chances as Spain comfortably booked their place in the final.

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However, once the final whistle blew, much of the online conversation centred on Kylian Mbappé.

Internet mocks Mbappe after France collapse against Spain

Kylian Mbappe was kept quiet by the Spanish defence | IMAGO

One viral post that quickly gained traction mocked the continued belief among French supporters that their captain could rescue the match in the closing stages.

“The France fans kept having hope on Mbappé even at dying minutes, they think Mbappé is Messi.”

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The remark sparked thousands of reactions, with many fans debating whether Mbappé has yet earned comparisons with Lionel Messi when it comes to producing decisive moments on football’s biggest stage.

The viral joke opened the floodgates.

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Many supporters argued that France continued to rely almost exclusively on Mbappé despite Spain’s defensive control throughout the match.

Others laughed off the possibility of Mbappe securing his first Ballon d'Or following the defeat. See reactions below.

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Spain’s victory extended La Roja’s remarkable unbeaten run and sent them into the World Cup final for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010.

For France, meanwhile, the defeat ended hopes of reaching a third straight World Cup final after appearances in 2018 and 2022.

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