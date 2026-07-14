France vs Spain: 3 records La Roja now own after reaching World Cup final

Spain romped into the record books after defeating France to reach the 2026 World Cup final

Spain's spectacular 2-0 victory over France in the World Cup semifinals was more than just a tactical masterclass, it was a historic night that completely rewrote football's record books.

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By denying Didier Deschamps' side a third consecutive final appearance, Luis de la Fuente's men proved their status as the world’s most dominant national team.

The Longest Unbeaten Run in International Football History

With their clinical victory in Dallas, Spain extended their remarkable streak to thirty-seven games undefeated in men's international football. This astronomical run pulls them completely level with Italy’s legendary record set between 2018 and 2021.

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Should La Roja emerge victorious in the upcoming World Cup final against either Argentina or England, they will officially claim the outright crown as the single most dominant undefeated side in the history of the sport.

First European Nation to Win Eight Consecutive Knockout Games

By brushing aside France, Spain also became the first European nation to win eight consecutive knockout matches at major tournaments, spanning both the European Championship and the World Cup.

This flawless run began during their victorious Euro 2024 campaign, which featured successive wins over Georgia, Germany, France, and England.

They carried that momentum directly into the 2026 World Cup in North America, sweeping past Austria, Portugal, Belgium, and now France once again. This relentless streak eclipses Italy's iconic run of seven straight knockout wins from the late 1930s, as well as Spain’s own previous golden era from 2008 to 2012.

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First Team to Keep Six Clean Sheets in a Single World Cup Edition

While the clinical finishing of Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro grabbed the headlines in the semifinal, Spain's route to the final has been built on an impenetrable defensive foundation.

In a historic achievement, La Roja have become the first country ever to record six 1-0 shutouts in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.