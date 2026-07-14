Arsenal's Premier League title defence in jeopardy as Saliba leaves World Cup semifinal injured

The Gunners watched in horror as their best defender was forced off with an injury in France's ill-fated match against Spain

Arsenal have been dealt a devastating blow ahead of the upcoming domestic campaign after star defender William Saliba suffered a potentially serious injury during France's 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal clash against Spain.

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The central defender was forced to make an early exit from the pitch, casting a dark shadow over the Gunners' plans to defend their Premier League crown.

Heartbreak in Texas as Saliba Breaks Down

The worrying incident occurred in the 29th minute of the high-stakes World Cup semi-final match in Texas.

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Saliba, who has been an instrumental figure in Les Bleus' defensive line, collected the ball and began moving back toward his own penalty area when he suddenly collapsed to the turf in obvious pain.

Crucially, there was absolutely no contact from any opposing Spanish player. The Arsenal centre-back was immediately deemed unable to continue by France's medical staff and was substituted in the 30th minute for Maxence Lacroix.

As he made his way off the field, the defender appeared to deliver a grim assessment of his condition, with French journalist Julien Laurens reporting that Saliba muttered, "My back is gone," while leaving the pitch.

Arsenal Left To Sweat on Crucial Scan Results

With the World Cup now entering its final stages and the European club season rapidly approaching, Saliba’s sudden back injury has triggered massive alarm bells in North London.

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The 25-year-old has established himself as the absolute bedrock of Mikel Arteta's defensive unit, and any extended period on the sidelines would severely compromise Arsenal's hopes of holding off their domestic rivals.