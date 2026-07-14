Advertisement

‘All of them were missing’ — Arsenal legend slams Mbappe, Dembele, Olise after France’s loss to Spain

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:25 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
France's star players have been slammed following their World Cup semifinal loss to Spain
Advertisement

Former Arsenal captain and 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira has launched a scathing critique of France's star-studded squad following their disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

The legendary midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of Didier Deschamps' side, arguing that Les Bleus' most high-profile attackers completely failed to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

Vieira Pulls No Punches After Semifinal Collapse

The French team's dreams of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final were abruptly crushed in Texas, as a dominant Spain side walked away with a comprehensive 2-0 victory.

Advertisement

Expressing his frustration over the lack of individual inspiration and tactical cohesion, Vieira pointed out that elite attacking talents like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise were virtually anonymous on the pitch.

The former Gunners skipper lambasted the team's collective mentality, stating, “We needed our top players to perform today, and they didn't do it. It wasn't one or two that were missing, all of them were missing. Collectively, we were really bad."

Spain Extend Historic Dominance Over Les Bleus

Spain's masterclass in Dallas further cemented their recent psychological and tactical stranglehold over the French national team.

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before a marauding run and clinical finish from Pedro Porro sealed the 2-0 win, propelling the reigning European champions into only their second-ever World Cup final.

Having beaten France for the third consecutive time in major tournaments, the Spanish contingent can now comfortably watch the second semifinal between Argentina and England to learn who they will battle for the ultimate trophy at the New York-New Jersey stadium.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Tuchel slams FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red card
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
‘An unfortunate situation’ — Nigerian-born Balogun speaks on controversial Trump-inspired red card reversal
Arsenal's Premier League title defence in jeopardy as Saliba leaves World Cup semifinal injured
Premier League
14.07.2026
Arsenal's Premier League title defence in jeopardy as Saliba leaves World Cup semifinal injured
France vs Spain: 3 records La Roja now own after reaching World Cup final
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
France vs Spain: 3 records La Roja now own after reaching World Cup final
‘All of them were missing’ — Arsenal legend slams Mbappe, Dembele, Olise after France’s loss to Spain
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
‘All of them were missing’ — Arsenal legend slams Mbappe, Dembele, Olise after France’s loss to Spain
‘Beating Spain isn’t for everyone’ — Super Eagles troll France after World Cup semifinal loss
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
‘Beating Spain isn’t for everyone’ — Super Eagles troll France after World Cup semifinal loss
‘They think Mbappé is Messi’ — Internet mocks France captain after Spain END World Cup dream
2026 FIFA World Cup
14.07.2026
‘They think Mbappé is Messi’ — Internet mocks France captain after Spain END World Cup dream