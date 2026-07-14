‘All of them were missing’ — Arsenal legend slams Mbappe, Dembele, Olise after France’s loss to Spain

France's star players have been slammed following their World Cup semifinal loss to Spain

Former Arsenal captain and 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira has launched a scathing critique of France's star-studded squad following their disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The legendary midfielder did not hold back in his assessment of Didier Deschamps' side, arguing that Les Bleus' most high-profile attackers completely failed to rise to the occasion when it mattered most.

Vieira Pulls No Punches After Semifinal Collapse

The French team's dreams of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final were abruptly crushed in Texas, as a dominant Spain side walked away with a comprehensive 2-0 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expressing his frustration over the lack of individual inspiration and tactical cohesion, Vieira pointed out that elite attacking talents like Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise were virtually anonymous on the pitch.

🚨🇫🇷 Patrick Vieira: "We needed our top players to perform today and they didn't do it. It wasn't one or two that were missing, all of them were MISSING. Collectively we were really bad." 😳 (ITV) pic.twitter.com/XRrY2CYBSo — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) July 14, 2026

The former Gunners skipper lambasted the team's collective mentality, stating, “We needed our top players to perform today, and they didn't do it. It wasn't one or two that were missing, all of them were missing. Collectively, we were really bad."

Spain Extend Historic Dominance Over Les Bleus

Spain's masterclass in Dallas further cemented their recent psychological and tactical stranglehold over the French national team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the first half before a marauding run and clinical finish from Pedro Porro sealed the 2-0 win, propelling the reigning European champions into only their second-ever World Cup final.