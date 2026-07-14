‘An unfortunate situation’ — Nigerian-born Balogun speaks on controversial Trump-inspired red card reversal

Folarin Balogun has opened up on the controversial decision to overturn his 2026 World Cup red card

United States striker Folarin Balogun has opened up about the heavy political storm that enveloped him during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting he knew Donald Trump's personal intervention to overturn his suspension would spark global controversy.

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The Nigerian-born Monaco forward found himself at the center of a major geopolitical debate after his red card was sensationally suspended, allowing him to play in the US team’s Round of 16 match.

Political Intervention and Locker Room Nerves

Balogun was originally shown a direct red card during the Americans' tense Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina following a challenge on Tarik Muharemovic.

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However, in an unprecedented move, FIFA’s disciplinary committee suspended his mandatory one-match ban for a year, paving the way for him to feature in the Americans' eventual elimination match against Belgium.

The decision came to light after US President Donald Trump admitted he personally lobbied FIFA President Gianni Infantino on behalf of the co-hosts.

Speaking to CBS, Balogun detailed how the administrative chaos seeped into the camp, saying, “My initial reaction was I was happy to be back in the team, but when I kind of started to reflect, I knew it was going to cause a lot of controversy, and I could almost see within my teammates a bit of nerves, because it’s something that is so unique.

“But the closer we got to the game I tried to just focus as best as I could, but it was difficult. A lot of outside noise, and that’s hard to avoid."

Protests, Ethics Complaints, and On-Field Regrets

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While the Arsenal academy graduate still maintains that his tackle on Muharemovic did not warrant a straight red card, calling the decision a total shock, he deeply regrets the added pressure the subsequent saga dumped onto the squad.

He argued that because the contact was entirely unintentional, the on-field punishment was excessively harsh, creating "an unfortunate situation" that destabilised their focus.

The fallout from the incident has rapidly escalated beyond the pitch, with human rights group FairSquare submitting a formal complaint to the International Olympic Committee.

The organisation alleges that Infantino violated rules on political neutrality through his dealings with the US president.