World Cup
‘Where does this end?’ - Tuchel slams FIFA’s decision to overturn Balogun’s red card
United States striker Balogun received a red card during his team's match against Bosnia-Herzegovina, which should have resulted in a mandatory one-match ban for the last-16 clash with Belgium.
However, in a shocking turn of events, FIFA chose not to enforce the sanction, making the co-hosts' top scorer available for the crucial knockout game.
In a strongly worded statement, UEFA declared that FIFA had "crossed a red line" by intervening to cancel a mandatory suspension.
Tuchel reacts to Balogun’s red card decision
After his own defender, Jarell Quansah, was sent off against Mexico, Tuchel questioned the new precedent.
The Bayer Leverkusen player was sent off in the 54th minute for a high sliding challenge on Jesus Gallardo.
"Where does this start and where does this end now?" Tuchel asked. "Can we overturn it or not overturn it? What's going on? Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that."
Both Balogun and Quansah were dismissed following VAR reviews. While Tuchel personally believed Balogun's offence was not a red card, he stressed the importance of consistency once a decision is made by officials.
"VAR got involved, and obviously three people from VAR and the referee checked it... so the decision is made," he said.
"Who overturns this decision, and when and on what grounds? And how far does this go now? It's just strange for me. We just want to have consistency."