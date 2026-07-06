'The Brazil we knew is gone' - Oliseh slams Seleção after shock World Cup exit

Former Nigerian captain and coach Sunday Oliseh has issued a harsh critique of Brazil's national team after their stunning exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil suffered a shocking 2-1 loss to Norway in the Round of 16, spearheaded by Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

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The prolific striker broke the deadlock with a header in the 80th minute and sealed the historic victory with a second goal just ten minutes later.

A late penalty from Neymar in stoppage time was not enough to salvage the game for Brazil, serving only as a consolation goal. The defeat marks their earliest exit from a World Cup since the 1990 tournament in Italy.

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Oliseh reacts to Brazil’s exit

In his reaction to the upset, Oliseh, who played in the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, expressed his disappointment with the current Brazilian squad.

He argued that the team have lost the identity and fear factor that once made them a global powerhouse.

Sunday Oliseh || Imago

Writing on the social media platform X, Oliseh stated: "Erling Haaland's second goal tells you everything you need to know.

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“Look at the tactical shape, look at the body language—the Brazil we used to know is completely gone."

Brazil team looking devastated after crashing out of the World Cup || Imago

He added, "This Brazil side is sadly and completely playing 'ordinary'. Bravo Norway. This World Cup continues to amaze!"

For Norway, the victory was a landmark achievement, securing their first-ever appearance in the World Cup quarter-finals.

They now advance to a quarter-final clash in Miami on July 11, where they will face the Three Lions.

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