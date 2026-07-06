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‘It is now over’ - Neymar calls an end to international career with Brazil

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 12:11 - 06 July 2026
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Neymar calls an end to Brazil’s international career
Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer, Neymar, has announced the end of his international career following a devastating World Cup exit.
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The legendary forward confirmed he will no longer play for the Selecao after their shock 2-1 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16.

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The 34-year-old superstar was visibly distraught on the pitch at MetLife Stadium as Brazil crashed out of the tournament. 

Despite scoring a late penalty, it was not enough to prevent the loss that brought his illustrious 16-year international journey to a close.

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Neymar calls a quit on international career

Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone after the match, Neymar made it clear that his time with the national team was over. 

The decision marks the end of an era for a player who has been the face of Brazilian football for over a decade.

Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO
Neymar is Brazil's all-time leading goalscorer | IMAGO

In a poignant post-match interview, an emotional Neymar reflected on his career, noting the significance of it ending in the same stadium where it reached new heights. 

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"I tried. I tried," Neymar stated. "It started here at MetLife Stadium, and I finished here. It is now over.”

Neymar leaves the international stage as one of Brazil's most decorated players. He also retires as the second most-capped player in the country's history.

Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago
Neymar in tears after World Cup exit || imago

In 130 appearances, he surpassed the legendary Pelé to become the nation's top goalscorer with 80 goals, complemented by 59 assists. 

The departure of Neymar presents a significant challenge for the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose contract was recently extended to 2030. 

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The national team must now navigate a transitional period and rebuild its attack without the player who has defined it since his debut in 2010.

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