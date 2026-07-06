Real Dark Horse — Erling Haaland & Norway just changed the 2026 World Cup conversation

Erling Haaland produced a World Cup performance for the ages as Norway pulled off a seismic upset and sent five-time champions packing.

Norway have g​one from dangerous outsiders to genuine contenders after Erling Haaland led them to a famous 2-1 win over Brazil in the Round of 16.

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The result sent the five-time champions home and gave the Scandinavians their first-ever place in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Before kickoff, the question was whether Haaland could repeat Norway’s shock win over Brazil from 1998.

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He answered in the clearest possible way, scoring twice in the second half to seal one of the biggest victories in the nation’s football history.

🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: Brazil 1-2 Norway



BRAZIL HAVE BEEN ELIMINATED FROM THE FIFA WORLD CUP THANKS TO ERLING HAALAND!!



Your thoughts on this game? pic.twitter.com/iQ4jjO3q1c — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 5, 2026

Haaland delivers again

Haaland did what Haaland does. When the chances came, he took them, turning a tight knockout match into a defining moment for Norway’s entire football story.

After the game, the Manchester City forward stayed typically modest about his finishing ability.

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“That’s just how it usually goes. If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it, so it’s all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come, and then I usually know right away if I don’t score,” he said.

That kind of ruthless calm is exactly why Norway now look far more than a feel-good story. They have a star who can decide games almost on his own.

🚨 Here's the top three contenders for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot:



🇳🇴 Erling Haaland (7 goals) ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi (7 goals) ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé (7 goals) ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽



Who do you think will win it? 👀 pic.twitter.com/zA1D9z7d6X — Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 5, 2026

A historic team effort

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Haaland’s double was the headline, but this victory was built on much more than one player.

Norway were disciplined, aggressive and well organised across the pitch, while goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced an excellent performance to keep Brazil from building momentum.

The result was Norway’s finest football achievement and a landmark moment for the team.

It also ended Brazil’s run at the Round of 16, their first such exit since Italy 1990.

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Norway have arrived

Norway are now through to the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, and the draw only makes the story more interesting.

They will face the winner of England vs Mexico in the last eight, setting up another huge challenge.

England survived Mexico in a tense 3-2 battle despite going down to 10 men, so the path ahead for Norway will not get any easier.

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But after what they just did to Brazil, they have every reason to believe this tournament could still belong to them.

The conversation has changed

Norway were once seen as a side with a big name up front and not much else.

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That is no longer the case. They have structure, confidence and a striker who can turn a knockout game into a statement.