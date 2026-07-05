World Cup
Ghost of 1998 — Can Haaland repeat Norway's greatest World Cup upset?
28 years after Norway stunned defending champions Brazil 2-1 at the 1998 FIFA World Cup, history has handed the Scandinavians another shot at football royalty.
This time, it is Carlo Ancelotti's Brazil standing in the way, while Erling Haaland carries the hopes of a nation dreaming of another famous upset.
A place in the quarter-finals awaits the winner in New Jersey, where either England or co-hosts Mexico will be waiting.
But before Brazil can think about a sixth World Cup title, they must first survive a Norwegian side that has every reason to believe history can repeat itself.
🚨🏆 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃 𝐂𝐔𝐏 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐀𝐋𝐎𝐍𝐆— Pulse Sports Nigeria (@PulseSportsNG) July 5, 2026
🇧🇷 Brazil vs Norway 🇳🇴
⏰ 11:00 PM
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Here are three reasons this may be Brazil's toughest test yet, in an encounter rated 6.5 out of 10 in the difficulty scale.
1. The Ghost of 1998 Is Real
Norway don't need reminding of what happened in France.
Current head coach Stale Solbakken was on the pitch when Norway shocked Brazil 2-1 in one of the biggest World Cup upsets of the modern era. That victory remains a source of belief, not nostalgia.
Brazil, meanwhile, have rarely looked invincible in knockout football since lifting the trophy in 2002.
Apart from their run to the 2014 semi-finals on home soil, the Selecao have repeatedly fallen short when the pressure reaches its highest point.
History won't decide this game, but it ensures Norway won't fear it.
2. Haaland vs Brazil's Superstars
Every knockout game needs its heroes.
Haaland arrives in devastating form after firing Norway into the Round of 16 with the decisive goal against Cote d'Ivoire.
He has already scored four goals at this tournament and will punish the slightest defensive mistake.
Brazil have their own game-changer.
Vinícius Júnior has matched Haaland's four-goal tally and continues to play like a Ballon d'Or favourite. If Norway can limit his influence, Brazil's road to goal becomes far more complicated.
This could become a battle between the tournament's two most decisive attackers.
3. Structure vs Individual Brilliance
The tactical battle may decide everything.
Norway are unlikely to chase possession. Solbakken's side will sit in a disciplined low block, frustrate Brazil, and spring forward quickly whenever Haaland has space to attack.
Ancelotti, meanwhile, has admitted there is no special plan to stop Haaland, the Manchester City machine.
Instead, Brazil will trust their structure, patience and world-class individual quality to unlock Norway's defence.
If Brazil score early, their superior talent should take over. If Norway stay in the game, memories of 1998 will only grow stronger.
In conclusion
Brazil remain favourites on paper, but World Cups have never been won on paper.
Brazil 1–2 Norway, 1998. 🇧🇷🇳🇴— Footy Timeless (@FootyTimeless) July 5, 2026
Tore André Flo and Kjetil Rekdal scored in a historic World Cup victory over a Brazil side featuring Ronaldo, Rivaldo and Bebeto. pic.twitter.com/rFxH8gpcfB
Norway have already written one of the greatest chapters in their football history against Brazil. With Haaland leading the line and Solbakken drawing on his own memories of that famous night in France, the Vikings will believe another upset is possible.
The question is no longer whether Brazil are the better team, it's whether the ghost of 1998 still has one more story to tell.