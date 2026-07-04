We Ranked Every 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Clash

We Ranked Every 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Clash

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From Easiest to Toughest — We Ranked Every 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Clash

The Round of 16 features a blend of clear favourites, dangerous outsiders and a few truly knife-edge ties. Here is the ranking from the most predictable matchup to the most demanding one

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 brings eight knockout fixtures that blend clear favourites, tense continental rivalries and a handful of genuine coin-flips.

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We rated each match on a 1–10 difficulty scale, where 1 is a near-certain outcome for the favourite and 10 is an all‑out battleground, using team form, recent results, historical pedigree and the bracket matchups.

Ready for the Round of 16 📋#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/vdrodnL4ls — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 4, 2026

Argentina vs Egypt - 2/10 (Easiest)

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Argentina enter as defending champions and the obvious favourite despite surviving debutants, Cabo Verde, another African team.

Egypt advanced only after a draining penalty shootout against Australia, leaving questions about freshness.

Lionel Messi’s holders should control tempo and possession in Atlanta, making this a comfortable path for the holders.

Paraguay vs France - 3/10

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France look formidable with attacking stars led by ‘dictator’ Kylian Mbappe, assist king, Michael Olise, and Ballon d’Or holder, Ousmane Dembele, and tactical depth, building momentum after a convincing win over Sweden.

Kylian Mbappe is keeping pace with Lionel Messi at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Americans Paraguay’s shock penalty victory against Germany was impressive, but replicating that level against France for 90 minutes will be a tall task.

Canada vs Morocco - 4.5/10

In Houston, co-hosts Canada enjoy a near-home advantage and confidence after a tight win over South Africa.

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Africa’s biggest hope Morocco, though, are knockout specialists who have shown defensive resilience and calm in penalty deciders.

Expect a tactical chess match between these two where small margins decide who advances.

Morocco players celebrating || imago

Switzerland vs Colombia - 5.5/10

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A classic contrast of styles in Vancouver: Switzerland’s structural discipline versus Colombia’s high-intensity, attack-minded football.

Neither the Swiss side or Colombia is a clear favourite for the tie, making this one of the more even and potentially thrilling ties.

Brazil vs Norway - 6.5/10

Brazil bring depth and tournament pedigree, but Norway’s Erling Haaland offers a distinct, game-changing threat.

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Norway’s physicality and counter-attacking efficiency led by golden boot contender Haaland can expose Brazil on the break. The Selecao cannot afford lapses.

USA vs Belgium - 7.5/10

In Seattle, the U.S. benefits from raucous home support against a Belgian side rich in creative talent, including Kevin De Bruyne.

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Both teams score and concede in equal measure, so the first defensive mistake could decide the match.

From our end here, expect high tension and unpredictability in this encounter.

Mexico vs England - 8.5/10

Azteca Stadium turns this into a pressure cooker. England have squad quality and depth, but Mexico’s atmosphere and emotional intensity at home can swing momentum dramatically.

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Tactical nous and composure under pressure will be decisive for both teams.

Portugal vs Spain - 9.5/10 (Toughest)

The Iberian Derby in Dallas is the marquee tie: mirrored tactics, intimate knowledge of one another, and world-class talent across both squads.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores against Croatia || imago

With Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Bruno Fernandes all set to feature, expect a fiercely contested affair that may require extra time or penalties to settle.

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